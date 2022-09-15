Ally Rzesa /GLOBE STAFF Lifestyles An illustrated guide to people seen on the T After a monthlong hiatus, the Orange Line will soon be back in service. Remember these characters? Have you missed them? Are you one of them?‎

The Orange Line is set to come back online on Monday, and people around Boston are getting ready to resume their regularly scheduled commutes. And by extension — headaches.

Navigating the T takes a certain type of tenacity. It’s loud. It’s crowded. Sometimes it’s delayed. Here and there, it sparks. But many commuters can probably agree that it’s the other riders of the T that really round out the chaos.