A local science festival, a beer week in San Diego, and crafts across Maine

Who says science is boring? Certainly not the organizers of the Cambridge Science Festival. Modeled on art, music, and movie festivals, the annual, weeklong, multicultural event is designed to make science accessible, interactive, and fun by showcasing the leading edge in fields of science, technology, engineering, art, and math (STEAM). Produced by the MIT Museum, and based at the Kendall/MIT Open Space, programming falls into four categories: Science + Climate, Science + Food, Science + Fashion, and The Science Carnival, the latter of which includes a midway, main stage, sideshows and more. Most events are scheduled for Oct. 6-9, after the new MIT Museum debuts on Oct. 2, including the US premiere of “Borealis,” an artwork by Swiss artist Dan Acher that will re-create the magic of the Northern Lights in the night sky above Kendall Square (8-11 p.m.). All events in the Festival Zone (Kendall/MIT Open Space) are free; all ages welcome. Events at other locations may have a fee. cambridgesciencefestival.org

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

This year, consider enriching your leaf-peeping experiences by checking out the annual Maine Craft Weekend (Oct. 1-2). Handout

CRAFTS CRISSCROSS MAINE

Advertisement

Fall is a popular season for visitors to Maine. This year, consider enriching your leaf-peeping experiences by checking out the annual Maine Craft Weekend (Oct. 1-2). The two-day event — in featured cities Bath, Biddeford, Bucksport, Ellsworth, Freeport, Gardiner, and Monson — is a great opportunity to visit artist studios, attend glassblowing, blacksmithing, tapestry weaving (and more!) demonstrations, participate in pottery wheel lessons, and tour craft shows, outdoor installation sites, nonprofit craft organizations, craft-based schools, and pop-up shops. Plan your route on the easy-to-use website that allows you to filter choices by date, city, craft medium, and featured events. mainecraftweekend.org/about-maine-craft-weekend

It’s not too early to book a flight to San Diego County, a.k.a. “The Capital of Craft,” to attend the 14th Annual San Diego Beer Week. Handout

THERE

SAN DIEGO BEER-CATION

It’s not too early to book a flight to San Diego County, a.k.a. “The Capital of Craft,” to attend the 14th Annual San Diego Beer Week, an annual beer-a-ganza celebrating the area’s independent brewing community (Nov. 4-13). Join the San Diego Brewers Guild and more than 60 independent breweries for 2022 Guild Fest, the official kick-off party on Nov. 5 that showcases tasty craft beer from San Diego and beyond, as well as food trucks, live music, and more at Surf Sports Park in Del Mar. (Tickets from $55.) During the week, each brewery will host its own events and special beers. The closing event, The Beer Garden at The Lodge at Torrey Pines, will feature 28 breweries and 14 chefs for a fine-dining, food-and-beer pairing feast. Book tickets early as this popular event sells out quickly ($145). www.sdbeer.com/guildfest.html

Advertisement

Introducing Saba Rock, a stylish nine-room resort set on one acre in the North Sound of the British Virgin Islands.

AN ISLAND HOTEL, LITERALLY

Imagine a small hotel surrounded by turquoise waters where the island itself is the hotel. Introducing Saba Rock, a stylish nine-room resort set on one acre in the North Sound of the British Virgin Islands. After a complete rebuild following Hurricane Irma in 2017, the boutique island resort reopens on Oct. 15 with a new modern look. Floor-to-ceiling windows offer endless water views in each accommodation; elegant touches include spacious beds with Frette linens and towels, double-sink bathrooms with Molton Brown toiletries, and private balconies. Additional amenities include a helipad; full-service marina; al fresco restaurant and bar; spa and salon services; private or group yoga and meditation sessions; and merchandise shop. Travelers can fly into St. Thomas, USVI, or San Juan, Puerto Rico, and then transfer to local carrier airlines to Beef Island, Tortola, or Virgin Gorda Airport. From there, take a complimentary Saba Rock ferry to the island, or arrange with the resort for a private transfer. Rates from $550. 284-393-9220, sabarock.com

Advertisement

For him, a multi-use mini bag (branded with the abbreviated name your city of choice) includes 15 items, including a bottle opener, pain relief medicine, nail clippers, shaving cream, razor, and stain cleaner.

EVERYWHERE

MINI-EMERGENCY KITS FOR HIM AND HER

It’s easy to forget to pack all the little things you might need on your vacation. Anne Cate’s Skyline Emergency Kits do the remembering for you, with individually packaged travel essentials for men and women. Choose your favorite skyline design (from more than 100 US and international cities and college towns) to decorate a vegan leather mini wallet that contains, for her, 20 items such as a hair tie, chapstick, floss pic, sewing kit, emery board, safety pins, earring backs, tampon, pain relief medicine, and mints. For him, a multi-use mini bag (branded with the abbreviated name your city of choice) includes 15 items, including a bottle opener, pain relief medicine, nail clippers, shaving cream, razor, and stain cleaner. Additional skyline-adorned products include crossbody bags, totes, pillows, and more. All items are manufactured in Cleveland using domestically sourced materials. $25. annecate.com/collections/emergency-kit

Plover Robes has designed a series of thermoregulating and moisture-wicking hooded robes that are designed to be worn anywhere at any time.

BATHROBES MEET BEACH ROBES

Ever wish you could wear your bathrobe — indoors and out — all day long? Plover Robes has designed a series of thermoregulating and moisture-wicking hooded robes that are designed to be worn anywhere at any time, from couch to beach, from boat to campside fire. Fanciful patterns and bright colors depict llamas, lobsters, cactus, narwhals, jellyfish, coral, and Bayahibe roses. The chemical-free synthetic fabric, composed of a poly-elastane blend, offers a four-way stretch in its inner and outer shells. Features include an inner mesh pocket with a pullover flap, anchored belt stays, and locker loop for hanging. Available in two sizes: regular and long. From $109. ploverrobes.com

Advertisement

NECEE REGIS

Necee Regis can be reached at neceeregis@gmail.com.