Five things to do for fun in and around Boston, Sept. 19-25

Get ready to groove as the Broadway hit “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical” comes to the Citizens Bank Opera House in Boston. Running through October 2, the musical tells the story of the life and career of the “Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll,” and features many of the songs that made her an American icon. Tickets from $40. Times vary. tinaonbroadway.com

Tuesday

Life and Art

Join the Harvard Art Museums for a free, virtual discussion exploring “Last Act,” a drawing by Japanese-American artist Yasuo Kuniyoshi. Part of the museums’ Art Talks Live series highlighting works in their collections, the talk will focus on the themes of anxiety and alienation in Kuniyoshi’s work. 12:30 p.m. Registration required at harvardartmuseums.org .

Thursday-Monday

Movies Galore

Film buffs, head to the Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport for the Boston Film Festival, which, for the 38th year, will premiere a number of new features, documentaries, shorts, and animated films. The program will also include live and virtual events. For more information, including pricing and schedules, visit bostonfilmfestival.org .

Saturday

Foodie Fight

See which Boston brunch spot reigns supreme at the 6th annual Brunch Battle. Taking place at District Hall Boston in the Seaport, the event benefits the nonprofit organization Community Servings. This year’s competitors include Gather, Alcove, Grana, Yellow Door Taqueria, Tuscan Kitchen, and more. $25. Noon to 2 p.m. For ages 21 and older. eventbrite.com

Sunday

Scottish Folk

Immerse yourself in Scottish music at the Thomas Crane Public Library in Quincy. Part of the Concerts at the Crane series, folk band North Sea Gas will perform a set of traditional, contemporary, and original material, weaving together the sounds of guitars, fiddles, bouzoukis, harmonicas, and more. The show will also be live streamed. Free. 3 p.m. thomascranelibrary.org/events-calendar

Share your event news. Send information on Boston-area happenings at least three weeks in advance to week@globe.com.