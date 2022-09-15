For sale: Houses with stunning stonescapes

LOT SIZE 0.66 acres

BEDROOMS 4 BATHS 2

LAST SOLD FOR $365,000 in 2009

PROS A walkway made of reclaimed granite (discovered beneath the porch) beckons visitors to the back door of this hilltop 1927 Colonial with hardwood floors. A roomy screened porch overlooks stone walls, steps, and a patio dotted with perennials. Through a tiled mudroom, enter a kitchen with soapstone counters and sink and pressed tin backsplash. A formal dining room flows into the living room with a Jotul wood stove and built-in bookcases. Off the hall, two bedrooms share an updated bath. Upstairs, there are two more bedrooms, the larger with a walk-in closet, and a two-room bath that includes laundry. There’s a carpeted family room in the basement, and a two-car garage outside. CONS Part of the driveway is shared with a neighbor.

Mary McCauley, Keller Williams Merrimack Valley, 978-496-6739, marymccauley@kw.com

$799,000

29 BOSTON ROAD / GROTON

SQUARE FEET 3,238

LOT SIZE 1.5 acres

BEDROOMS 6 BATHS 2 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR Unknown price in 1971

PROS Set back from the road on a wooded hill, this 1850 antique charms with six working fireplaces and built-in window seats. From the side entry, pass a powder room and a library to reach the bright kitchen, which features red birch cabinets, granite counters, and a gorgeous tile backsplash above the red, cast-iron Aga stove. A foyer with fireplace and built-in bench leads to a spacious living room with pocket doors; the paneled red dining room sports a pair of built-in china cabinets. Up a split staircase, there are six bedrooms — two with fireplaces, and one with a small porch — and two baths. The spacious grounds include a circular stone-walled patio and a detached garage with upstairs workshop. CONS Boston Road is busy Route 119.

Margaret Roberts, MRM Associates, 508-254-1456, Margaret@MRMrealty.com

