Boston Teachers Union ratifies new contract

“For more than a year, our members, united with parents, students, and community allies, have been advocating for a contract that addresses the district’s structural challenges and our students’ unique needs,” BTU President Jessica Tang said in a statement after the vote. “This contract helps us move forward toward creating the schools our students deserve.”

The Boston Teachers Union on Wednesday night voted to ratify a three-year contract worth about $141.6 million with the school district that includes money for new hires to help integrate students with special learning needs into general classroom settings, a 9.5 percent pay rise for educators over the course of the contract and 12 weeks of paid parental leave for all union members.

Advertisement

Ratification of the contract comes after a protracted and sometimes tense negotiating period that lasted months. BTU was unable to come to an agreement with Boston Public Schools before the end of June as planned. With pressure mounting and potential state receivership of BPS looming, Mayor Michelle Wu and the union struck a deal in July.

The main sticking point throughout negotiations was how to better support the education of students with individual learning plans as well as those who are learning English; union members had raised concerns that educators were already spread too thin. The state also identified the inclusion of these students as one of the main objectives BPS has to meet as part of its school improvement plan. The new contract insures there will be more money to hire personnel in a multitude of roles with expertise in both education specialties.

“Our members have been laser focused on improving student outcomes and building a more equitable public education system in Boston,” Tang said. “They see this contract as taking significant steps towards providing the resources and tools to deliver on that vision.”

Advertisement

Amid a national teachers shortage, the union secured a 3 percent raise for its members in year one with an additional 3.5 percent raise in year two and another 3 percent raise in the final year of the contract, at the expense of an estimated $102.8 million to the district. The increases were a marked improvement over the district’s April proposal which would have seen wages rise by less than 2 percent over the three-year lifespan of the contract, an offer the union rebuffed.

BTU members will also be entitled to 12 weeks of paid parental leave moving forward, as long as they have worked in the BPS system for a minimum of 12 months. This is a revision of the previous policy, which only allowed for paid leave if an educator had been working in the district for two to three years.

Additional stipulations in the contract include the expansion of the city’s pilot program to house up to 4,000 homeless youth and their families, firmer caps on class sizes and a more flexible timeline for educators to obtain new licenses. These new policies will apply to more than 8,000 active teachers and other professionals working in BPS.

The contract is still pending approval from the Boston School Committee, which is expected to vote on the contract in the coming weeks. The committee will have to request the Boston City Council add an additional $38 million to their budget for fiscal year 2023 in order to meet the terms of the contract.

Advertisement

Julian E.J. Sorapuru is a Development Fellow at the Globe and can be reached at julian.sorapuru@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JulianSorapuru