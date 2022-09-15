Cambridge taxi driver charged with sexual assault of passenger in T parking lot

A Cambridge taxi driver is being held in lieu of $20,000 bail after being charged with sexually assaulting a woman over the weekend at an MBTA station parking lot in Revere, District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s office announced Thursday.

Bereket Meshesha, 44, was arraigned in Chelsea District Court Monday on charges of indecent assault and battery and kidnapping. In addition to high bail, he was ordered to stay away from the victim and surrender his passport, the statement said.

He is due back in court on Oct. 14.