Classic cars, a collection of murals, and a citizenship class

Bread of Life in Malden , a faith-based nonprofit focused on feeding people in need, is hosting a 3.5-mile walk Oct. 1 in honor of the late Terri O’Brien, a longtime devoted member. The walk will take place from 12 to 3 p.m. around Pine Banks Park, 1087 Main St. The entry fee is $25 for adults, $10 for those aged 6-12, and free for those younger than 6. To participate in the walk, register before Sept. 30. For more information, visit breadoflifemalden.org , or e-mail patty.kelly@breadoflifemalden.org .

Gloucester’s Meetinghouse Green will turn fly yellow, coral red, Chalfonte blue, silver, and every color in between as it welcomes dozens of classic cars for the city’s fourth annual show. The show begins Oct. 1 at 9 a.m. and concludes at 2 p.m. with awards in nine categories — including most luxurious interior, most practical, and best in show — voted on by attendees. Enter at the corner of Middle and Church streets. Collectors from across the North Shore are invited to show their cars, and may register in advance or at the gate before 9 a.m. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. For more information, visit gloucestermeetinghouse.org .

Outdoor concerts will return to the Patton Homestead in Hamilton with a four-part series kicking off this week. The historic property will host shows starting 5:30 p.m. every Thursday from Sept. 22 to Oct. 13, weather permitting. Drop by for a live performance by The Barnacle Brothers, Judes + the Hutch, Qwill, or Local 28, bring a picnic blanket or chair, and sample a selection of vendors. Parking is available at the Patton Homestead, 650 Asbury St., and admission is $5, free for children under 10. For more information and weather updates, visit @PattonHomestead on Instagram.

A new mural by Montreal-based street artist Fonki adorns Middlesex Community College’s Lowell campus. Four other murals were unveiled this summer. Middlesex Community College

Middlesex Community College unveiled five new murals across its Lowell campus this summer. The project — a partnership with nonprofits Project LEARN, ArtUp Lowell, and Beyond Walls — features work by street artists from as close as Lowell and Boston and as far as Miami, Detroit, and Montreal. Among them is Fonki, a Cambodian artist now based in Canada, who also created the documentary “The Roots Remain,” which will be screened at 11 a.m. Oct. 22 at the college’s Richard & Nancy Donahue Family Academic Arts Center, 240 Central St., Lowell. For more information, visit middlesex.mass.edu.

Trails and Sails — Essex County’s annual showcase of cultural, natural, and historic sites in Salem — is back, running its 21st season until Sept. 25. More than 150 free events will take place across the county’s 34 cities and towns. Family-friendly activities will include a climate and environment tour at the Peabody Essex Museum, guided hikes around the county, and lectures on lesser-known stories of the region’s history. For more information and a complete guide to the events, visit trailsandsails.org.

The House of the Seven Gables and the Peabody Essex Museum in Salem are collaborating to offer English-as-a-second-language and citizenship classes. The classes, which started Sept. 13 and are held at the PEM, provide a multicultural learning environment and help students expand their English vocabulary through the PEM’s exhibits. The organizations hope these classes will help better integrate the town’s lively immigrant community within Salem’s culture to foster a better sense of belonging for all. For more information, visit 7gables.org.

