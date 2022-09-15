Do you have a wicked Rhode Island accent? We’d like to hear it.

The Rhode Island Report podcast is looking for the state’s most distinct voices for next week’s podcast episode that comes out on Thursday morning. If you or someone you know has a characteristic Rhode Island accent (eat your heart out Massachusetts) leave us a voicemail with your name, city, and a sentence that shows you represent the biggest little state in the union at 774-643-2821 or email it to rinews@globe.com .

Are you proud of your Rhode Island accent?

Globe reporter Ed Fitzpatrick, whose own Little Rhody accent can’t be missed on the Rhode Island Report podcast he hosts, will share some of your best Rhode Island one-liners on the show.

We look forward to hearing from you!

Carlos Muñoz can be reached at carlos.munoz@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ReadCarlos and on Instagram @Carlosbrknews.