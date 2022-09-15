Federal prosecutors to announce charges in Boston Children’s Hospital hoax bomb threat case

The bomb threat, directed at the hospital on the night of Aug. 30, was reported around 8 p.m., and officers cleared the scene just before 10 p.m., police have said. Police did not find an explosive device.

US Attorney Rachael S. Rollins on Thursday announced that federal criminal charges have been filed in connection with a hoax bomb threat called in to Boston Children’s Hospital. Rollins is outlining the charges during a 4 p.m. briefing.

In an e-mail to employees that night, Children’s Hospital said police had “given the all clear that there is no active threat to the hospital following a potential security threat reported to the hospital this evening.

“There was a large Boston Police presence onsite to secure the main hospital and 333 Longwood Ave.,” hospital officials wrote at the time. “Following normal hospital protocols, the hospital was temporarily on lockdown and access to the hospital was restricted.”

Earlier in August, doctors and other Children’s Hospital staff who treat transgender children began receiving threats and harassment after the hospital’s pediatric and adolescent transgender health program was targeted on social media by right-wing groups.

During the second threat incident reported on Sept. 9, police were called to the hospital at 11:39 a.m. The hospital was not evacuated.

After the Sept. 9 threat, the hospital said in a statement that staff was working to understand “the full details” of what transpired that day. No one was hurt.

“Any threats of violence against our employees, doctors, or patients — and the hate speech that is inciting these types of acts — must be fully dealt with by law enforcement,” the hospital said Sept. 9. “We are deeply relieved there was no bomb found on site, but this type of extremist behavior must end, and we condemn it in the strongest terms.”

The hospital said it was “working with local, state, and federal law enforcement authorities and outside experts to hold accountable the individuals threatening our providers and patients.”

The safety of staff and patients, the hospital said Sept. 9, “remain our top priority and we have put in place additional security measures to continue our lifesaving health care. We will do everything we can to ensure our people are protected and that those responsible for these threats are brought to justice.”

Travis Andersen of the Globe Staff contributed.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.