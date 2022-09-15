Here’s what we know about the migrant situation unfolding on Martha’s Vineyard

Here is what we know about the situation unfolding on the island so far:

By Thursday morning, state and local leaders were mapping out the next steps for the unexpected group, as the community stepped up and rallied around them by providing resources like food and temporary shelter.

Planes carrying roughly 43 migrants from Venezuela were dispatched by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and flown to Martha’s Vineyard Wednesday afternoon, without notice to residents or island officials.

What do we know about the group?

Massachusetts state Senator Julian Cyr said two charter planes landed at the airport around 3 p.m. on Wednesday. Cyr said it was unclear where the passengers began their journey, but said that at least one flight originated in San Antonio before making a stop in Florida.

Advertisement

Island officials said they were not given notice about their arrival, but worked quickly to try and help the group get settled in Wednesday night. Lisa Belcastro, the director of the island’s Winter Homes homeless shelter who is leading response efforts, said officials had about 20 minutes’ notice to react to the situation.

State Representative Dylan Fernandes, a Falmouth Democrat who represents the Cape and Islands, said the group of immigrants were told that people were “going to meet them here and they’d have resources and the like” when they arrived.

Migrants were given a booklet listing Martha’s Vineyard Community Services as a place to contact, Fernandes said Thursday.

Martina Thornton, manager of Dukes County Emergency Management, said there are a few families among the group, but most are men in their 20s and 30s. None of the immigrants, she said, have significant medical issues and they all speak only Spanish.

Many of the migrants didn’t know where they were, or where they were supposed to be going, Fernandes said. Belcastro said many want to leave the island as soon as possible.

Advertisement

Who sent the migrants to Martha’s Vineyard?

DeSantis has claimed responsibility for sending the planes. A spokesman for the Florida governor told Fox News Wednesday that his administration dispatched them as part of his plan to relocate undocumented immigrants to so-called sanctuary states like Massachusetts.

Massachusetts politicians blasted DeSantis in response to the situation on Wednesday.

Cyr said DeSantis had taken credit for sending the planes, and equated the move to a “cruel ruse that manipulates vulnerable families for seeking a better life.”

“I think that capitalizing on migrant families who are in the most difficult of circumstances for a gotcha moment and a political stunt is disgusting,” Cyr said.

Fernandes said sending the migrants to the island — where former president Barack Obama and celebrities have summer homes — was a politically charged decision. On Thursday, while addressing the matter, he called DeSantis a “coward.”

Cyr also criticized similar efforts by Republican governors in border states as being motivated by politics.

US Representative William Keating, who represents Martha’s Vineyard, slammed DeSantis for the move, tweeting that history “does not look kindly on leaders who treat human beings like cargo, loading them up and sending them a thousand miles away without telling them their destination.”

US Senator Ed Markey tweeted that DeSantis “could learn a lesson from Massachusetts on what patriotism and liberty really look like if he weren’t so busy using humans as props in a cruel stunt to buoy his pathetic political aspirations.”

Senator Elizabeth Warren weighed in Thursday, tweeting that “exploiting vulnerable people for political stunts is repulsive and cruel.” But she said the state is “fully capable of handling asylum seekers.”

Advertisement

“I’ll keep working with local, state, and federal partners to ensure we have the necessary resources to care for people with dignity,” she tweeted.

What has the response on the island been like?

The community has come together to provide services and help find shelter for the immigrants following their arrival.

After landing at Martha’s Vineyard Airport, the men, women, and children went to Martha’s Vineyard Community Services, “which marshaled resources to get these people food and water and sprang into action to get shelter as well,” Fernandes said.

They were later taken to St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Edgartown, which has space that’s sometimes used as a shelter, Fernandes said.

Island officials on Wednesday were rushing around to arrange food, clothing, and temporary shelter for the group. Volunteers on Thursday were still trying to organize a more comprehensive response to the situation.

Carol Rose, executive director of the ACLU of Massachusetts, called the treatment of the migrants “cruel and immoral.” But, she added, the “immediate response” on the island epitomizes Massachusetts “at its best: a place that values the lives and well-being of all people.”

“Immigrants and asylum-seekers are people — period,” Rose said in a statement. “It is cruel and immoral that some governors are involuntarily flying and busing people and families to other states, based on their perceived immigration status.”

What is the state doing?

A spokesman for Governor Charlie Baker said Wednesday that his administration was aware of the situation on the island and “in touch with local officials regarding the arrival of migrants in Martha’s Vineyard.”

Advertisement

“At this time, short-term shelter services are being provided by local officials, and the Administration will continue to support those efforts,” press secretary Terry MacCormack said via e-mail.

Cyr said that the Baker administration will provide emergency aid.

Meanwhile, Fernandes said local leaders also are working with the state attorney general’s office to get immigration lawyers to the island.

Organizational meetings continued to take place Thursday to chart next steps, with both island and state emergency officials involved.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.





Read more on this developing story:





Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.