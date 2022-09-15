Immigration and legal advocacy groups map out plans to help Venezuelan migrants on Martha’s Vineyard

“It’s appalling for the Florida governor to use vulnerable immigrants as pawns to make a political point,” Sellstrom said in a phone interview Thursday. “Our top priority is ensuring that individuals and families who are on Martha’s Vineyard get the support that they need. Here in Massachusetts, we are treating these individuals and families with the dignity and respect they deserve — as opposed to how the Florida governor and others have been treating them.”

Oren Sellstrom, the litigation director for the Boston-based Lawyers for Civil Rights, said legal staff from his organization are exploring all the legal options to assist the migrants and looking into whether Florida Governor Ron DeSantis broke any laws.

As local officials and volunteers on Martha’s Vineyard scrambled to provide accommodations for the dozens of Venezuelan migrants who arrived on the island Wednesday afternoon , advocacy groups across the state were also devising plans on how to best provide support and meet their needs.

Sellstrom said they are also looking at the bigger picture and examining the legal questions that have been raised.

“This situation raises a host of very troubling legal issues,” Sellstrom said. “There may well have been violations of state or federal law...The fact that the inducement to travel was apparently made by a state government official in some capacity is highly troubling, and raises questions of whether or not that constitutes illegal state interference in federal immigration matters.”

Susan Church, a prominent immigration lawyer based in Cambridge, said a team of immigration lawyers in Massachusetts is working with advocacy groups including the Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights to interview the migrants and determine whether they would be eligible for victims of crimes visas, based on reports that they were coaxed into getting on a plane under the pretext that their paperwork would be expedited.

“They were duped in to getting on to the plane,” said Church, former chair of the New England Chapter of American Immigration Lawyers Association. “This is akin to kidnapping.”

She added, “The reality is that they thought they were going to send them to the Northeast and somehow the Northeast would be crying sadly over the influx of these people, but instead the response has been incredibly kind and humane people have been truly wonderful.”

Sarang Sekhavat, political director of the Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Advocacy Coalition, said advocacy groups are working to make sure the migrants get what they need.

”While we are frustrated to see politicians like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis play politics with the health and safety of migrants, the MIRA Coalition is working hard to make sure the migrants that arrive in Massachusetts have their needs met,” Sekhavat said in a statement. “We are working with advocates and officials to better understand the situation, and we hope to learn more through the hours and days ahead.”

Keith Harvey, the regional director for the northeast at the American Friends Service Committee, a Quaker organization that helps migrants and refugees, said it’s important that the Venezuelan migrants are given support as they navigate the legal system.

”We just hope the Vineyard community will be welcoming to these families and individuals, and they set up a process where they can begin to get representation and start their process of gaining asylum,” Harvey said in a phone interview Thursday.

But the responsibility of providing support to these newcomers, and others who may follow, should not fall on just one community, he said.

”It’s beyond Martha’s Vineyard,” said Harvey, “it’s the state’s responsibility for something like this.”

