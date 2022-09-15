Life returns to normal at Northeastern as package explosion investigation continues

Nyul said there have not been any reports of students missing class or being afraid to return to their usual schedules, and that “parents are very happy with our constant flow of communication.”

There have been “no disruptions to teaching and research,” said the university’s communications vice president Renata Nyul. “Not today. Not yesterday.”

Law enforcement officials continue to investigate who is responsible for the package that exploded Tuesday near Northeastern University’s virtual reality center, while life on campus largely returned to normal Thursday.

“We update [our dashboard] when there is new development that needs to be shared with the community,” she said, adding that the university also announced “early on” that it would enhance on-campus security.

Some students, however, called on the university to be more transparent with information about the explosion.

“I found out on Reddit what had happened before I got an email from the university, which is, for me, a problem,” second-year student Andrew Ferretti told the Globe Wednesday.

Another student looking for answers said “Northeastern barely tells us anything.”

Meanwhile, state and federal law enforcement officials released little information about the progress of the investigation, which is being jointly handled by Boston Police and the FBI. Officials declined to answer questions from the Globe Thursday or release the police report of the incident, citing the active investigation.

On Wednesday, two officials briefed on the investigation told the Globe they were further investigating the only victim of the explosion, 45-year-old Northeastern employee Jason Duhaime, who suffered minor hand injuries when the pressurized storage case exploded in his office at Holmes Hall. Officials said they had become skeptical because of inconsistencies in his story, however, Duhaime vigorously maintained his innocence.

“I did not stage this, in no way shape or form,” he told the Globe Wednesday. “They need to catch the guy that did this.”

