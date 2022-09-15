Martha’s Vineyard responds to surprise arrival of planeloads of migrants

Most of the 50 migrants, but not all, are young men in shorts and baseball caps — dressed for the warm weather they left Wednesday on planes dispatched by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

EDGARTOWN — Venezuelan migrants filtered in and out of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church here Thursday morning as a dozen local volunteers prepared to serve breakfast.

Volunteers here are still scrambling to organize the response to the migrants’ unexpected arrival Wednesday and plan to hold organizational meetings Thursday morning. Scheduled to attend are emergency management officials from the island and the state, said Martina Thornton, manager of Dukes County Emergency Management.

She said there was a few families among the group, but most were men in their 20s and 30s.

“No old folks,” she said.

None of the immigrants had significant medical issues, she said.

“They were in general good condition, decent health, decent spirit,’’ Thornton said, adding that she did not talk with any herself because they only speak Spanish. Interpreters were used to bridge the language gap, she said.

Thornton said a Zoom meeting has been scheduled for emergency management officials from the island along with people from the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency to discuss the next step for the immigrants.

“What’s going to happen next is going to be determined by the [Zoom] call,’’ she said. “So I really don’t have anything about what’s going to happen now.”

Lisa Belcastro, the director of the Winter Homes homeless shelter on the island, who is leading response efforts, said Thursday she received a call that the migrants were arriving as they walked off two planes at the airport. Officials had about 20 minutes’ notice, Belcastro said.

The 50 migrants, Belcastro said, were exhausted when they arrived.

“We had a very peaceful night,” Belcastro said.

Many of the migrants want to leave the island as soon as possible, she said.

“None of them wanted to come to Martha’s Vineyard. They’ve never heard of Martha’s Vineyard. This was a political move,” she said. “Not one person has asked for a handout; they have asked to work.”

