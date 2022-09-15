Mass. taxpayers to get $3 billion back under obscure law, state officials say

State Auditor Suzanne M. Bump on Thursday said her office certified that the state is required to return $2.94 billion under a law known as Chapter 62F, a 1986 voter-passed measure that is intended to limit state tax revenue growth to the growth of total wages and salaries, and turn any excess back over to taxpayers.

Massachusetts taxpayers are due back nearly $3 billion after a windfall of state revenue triggered an obscure 1980s-era law for just the second time in nearly four decades, officials said Thursday, clearing the way for potentially millions of taxpayers to get a slice of the unprecedented credit.

Advertisement

This is just the second time the law has been triggered, though it will carry far larger financial consequences.

State Auditor Suzanne Bump. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

In 1987, revenues exceeded the allowable amount by $29.2 million, according to a previous report from Bump’s office. At the time, the state added a line to the 1987 version of the individual income tax return form where individual taxpayers could “insert his or her individually calculated share.” The state ultimately issued $16.8 million in credits, leaving nearly $12.4 million unclaimed.

Governor Charlie Baker’s administration has indicated it would seek to disperse the money differently this time, though exactly how and when remains to be seen.

Under the law, the credit would be applied to the “current personal income tax liability of all taxpayers on a proportional basis” to the tax liability from the previous tax year. Baker suggested in July the money returned to residents could be issued as rebates — a more direct form of payment than a credit, which typically reduces the taxes a person owes.

The state ended the last fiscal year in June with a nearly $5 billion surplus after collecting nearly 21 percent more in tax revenue than it did a year ago, an extraordinary jump. Aides to Baker said the surplus offers enough money to cover the credit, and estimated the state would still have some $2 billion in surplus revenue, itself a whopping figure.

Advertisement

The potential — and now certainty — of billions flowing back to taxpayers has roiled Beacon Hill.

Baker’s disclosure during the final days of the Legislature’s formal sessions in July that the state was poised to trigger the decades-old law upended talks over a $4.5 billion spending package that included roughly $1 billion in proposed tax relief.

The Legislature gaveled its formal sessions to close the morning of Aug. 1 with no deal on the legislation, and while Senate leaders have said they want to pursue parts of the package this fall, House Speaker Ronald Mariano has signaled he’s hesitant to commit to such spending with $3 billion already slated to go back to taxpayers.

The episode also strained ties between Beacon Hill leaders. Mariano publicly accused Baker of keeping lawmakers in the dark for months about the prospect of triggering the law, a charge Baker disputed.

And differences over how to handle the law’s fallout also chilled the otherwise warm relationship between Mariano and his legislative counterpart, Senate President Karen E. Spilka, quickly turning celebrations of their collaborative efforts to return $1 billion to taxpayers as part of the economic bill into a standoff that played out in the press.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Advertisement

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout.