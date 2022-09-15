MBTA projects grim budget picture for next fiscal year

In the fiscal year beginning next July, however, federal COVID-19 relief funds won’t be an option, and T leaders have said they are reluctant to reduce service or increase fares out of concern that such measures would derail efforts to restore ridership to pre-pandemic levels.

The estimated operating deficit has been on the T’s radar since 2020, though the agency has so far balanced its spending plans with federal pandemic relief dollars and money from its rainy day fund.

The MBTA’s Board of Directors took its first steps Thursday in crafting a budget for the next fiscal year when the beleaguered transit system is projected to face a gap of more than $200 million in its operating budget and limited options for closing the shortfall.

Further complicating plans for the next budget are pressures from the unprecedented, month-long shutdown of the Orange Line and the Federal Transit Administration, which issued a scathing report last month that ordered the MBTA to hire more staff, improve communication with front-line workers, and bolster safety checks.

“Given the current expense structure and the T’s core mission, solving for the T’s future budget gap is difficult at best,” T Chief Financial Officer Mary Ann O’Hara said at a meeting of the board’s audit and finance subcommittee.

Her overview of the T’s finances showed a transit system bound by the fixed cost of providing service, heavy payments on debt service for capital projects, and expenses still being tallied to address safety issues identified by the FTA.

Betsy Taylor, who leads the MBTA Board of Directors, said she asked T officials to report on the system’s fixed costs to address questions from the public about whether lower ridership has driven down expenses. O’Hara said no.

Even in areas where the T saved money this spring, the system was experiencing symptoms other problems it faces, she said.

From April to June, the T spent $19 million less than budgeted, O’Hara said, but nearly half of savings came from lower-than-expected spending on wages, a sign of the challenges the MBTA faces in hiring and retaining workers.

On Wednesday, the T’s s chief human resources officer said the agency has funding for 5,641 jobs with safety functions for the current fiscal year, but 932 of those positions are vacant. The system is aggressively recruiting candidates to drive buses and work as heavy rail dispatchers.

In June, the shortage of heavy rail dispatchers forced the MBTA to reduce weekday service on the Red, Orange, and Blue lines.

In areas where the MBTA could potentially cut expenses, O’Hara said the possible savings wouldn’t close the estimated budget gap. She identified $289 million in expenses for legal services, human resources, information technology, and other functions that offer the limited opportunities for cost cutting.

“We still cannot solve the [fiscal year] ‘24 budget gap of over $200 million,” O’Hara said.

The MBTA has a $2.55 billion budget for the fiscal year that began July 1. Fare revenues are expected to cover 24 percent of the transit system’s operating cost, down from 43 percent before the pandemic, O’Hara said. The T used one-time federal relief funds to plug the shortfall, she said.

The current spending plan also includes $199million in new funding, O’Hara said, but half of that sum has been set aside for debt payments on borrowing for capital projects. Twenty-two percent of the money is intended for safety measures, redesigning the bus network, the Green Line Extension, and other expenses; and 17 percent has been set aside for commuter rail, ferry, and The Ride.

O’Hara said the MBTA expects to generate about $83 million in revenue this year outside its earnings from transit fares, subsidies, and one-time funding sources.

MBTA officials provided the subcommittee with information about ways other domestic and international transit systems have generated income outside of collecting fares. The examples included a congestion charge in London, a gas tax to support public transportation in New York City, and “special assessment districts” in California where property owners pay additional levies to pay for infrastructure improvements.

The subcommittee didn’t take any actions on the ideas Thursday, but Taylor said she wants to revisit the matter and get more suggestions.

“These are creative and somewhat different ways in order to generate revenue,” she said. “And I think if we are to solve the serious financial problems facing the T, we need to be as inventive as we can.”

