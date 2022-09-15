As migrants arrived, Martha’s Vineyard residents and businesses lined up to help

But at the very least, he and the staff at Mocha Mott’s in Vineyard Haven could make sure they had a hot cup of coffee to keep them warm.

The sudden need to find shelter and medical care — not to mention the politics that fueled the decision to drop them on his community’s lap — were well beyond his control.

As word spread on Martha’s Vineyard Wednesday that a group of migrants had been flown to the island unannounced, and there was no organized plan to care for them, Tim Dobel felt like there wasn’t much that he could do.

“These people are so exhausted and feel used by the people that sent them here,” said Dobel, who co-owns the coffee shop. “It’s the least we could do.”

Local businesses, community groups, and volunteers from across the island sprung into action Wednesday night and into Thursday to help make the unanticipated arrival of more than 40 immigrants a more welcoming experience.

In the face of what elected leaders called “a cruel ruse” and a “shameless political stunt,” everyone from teachers to store clerks to retirees banded together at lightning speed to assist the group in a time of need, without a second thought.

Dobel said it was after closing hours Wednesday night when they stepped up. His daughter, Casey Engley, who is six-months pregnant, fired up the brewers, filled up a few cartons of fresh joe, and hand-delivered it to St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, where the migrants had settled in for the night.

Dobel himself dropped off a second batch of coffees early Thursday morning. He said he saw a flurry of activity at the church, as EMTs arrived to tend to the migrants’ medical needs. Boxes of pastries had already arrived, and he heard breakfast sandwiches were on the way.

“The Vineyard really steps up,” he said. “It can seem sometimes a little chilly down here, but the people who live here are very warm-hearted and take care of one another and people in need.”

Danny Segal, owner of Edgartown Pizza, said he received a phone call from Martha’s Vineyard Community Services around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday asking for ten extra-large pizzas.

He wasn’t sure what it was for — just that there were dozens of people, including children, in sudden need of food. So he did what he always does: offered the organization the same steep discount he gives schools and nonprofits.

It was only later that Segal learned about the extraordinary circumstances unfolding at the church down the street, and that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis had dispatched the planes.

“Had I known I probably wouldn’t have charged anything,” Segal said. “Edgartown Pizza is here to help; that’s what we do.”

Cecilia Brennan, an employee with Martha’s Vineyard Community Services, has been assisting with the efforts since the plane first landed. She called the response from people on the island “a real community effort.”

Brennan said a number of restaurants like Segal’s offered to supply food, including Among the Flowers Cafe, Tony’s Market, and Sharky’s Cantina. The Island Food Pantry has also coordinated efforts to bring supplies to the group.

Sean Ready, owner of Edgartown Meat and Fish market, said he’s been on the phone with the Red Cross, offering up whatever supplies might be needed.

“We’re just waiting to see if they need anything,” Ready said. “It’s a small community here, so we’ll see what we can do to help.”

On Thursday, outside of the church where the group was staying, a steady stream of traffic slowly cruised down Winter Street to deliver food, clothing, and other supplies, or to help with translation.

Resident Rob Donovan showed up to offer his support by writing a $100 check to Martha’s Vineyard Community Services.

″We love that they’re here, and I guess what we’re doing is making a political statement back at Ron Desantis,” he said. “This is what we’re going to do to show people they’re welcome in this community.”

Meanwhile, Wesley Doyle, general manager of Vineyard Square Hotel and Suites, dropped off a box of toothpaste, toothbrushes, soap, “and all the amenities we usually give our hotel guests.”

As for legal help, the group Lawyers for Civil Rightssaid in a statement that it had been recruiting area attorneys who offered pro bono representation to the migrants, along with “immigration specialists, law enforcement, and social service providers.”

Even local schools were called to action Thursday, when Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School dismissed a group of AP Spanish students to head to the church and help with translation.

Lisa BelCastro, director of the Winter Homes homeless shelter on the island, said they’ve gotten more community help than they know what to do with.

Outside the church, around a donation drop-off and volunteer sign-up table, residents were heard asking how they could chip in.

“I think we’re pretty covered,” one volunteer said.

Spencer Buell can be reached at spencer.buell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerBuell. Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @brittbowker and on Instagram @brittbowker.