Officials in Amherst, Northampton receive calls claiming immigrants will be bused there

Officials at Northampton City Hall and Amherst Town Hall received phone calls Thursday from a blocked number that claimed to be the office of Texas Governor Greg Abbott and that told them buses of immigrants were headed to both communities, officials said.

Officials have not been able to verify that the caller was associated with Abbott’s office, according to a joint statement from the communities.

The calls came one day after planes carrying nearly 50 migrants from Venezuela were dispatched by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and flown to Martha’s Vineyard without notice to residents or island officials.