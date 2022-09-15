Officials in Amherst, Northampton receive calls claiming immigrants will be bused there

Officials at Northampton City Hall and Amherst Town Hall received phone calls Thursday from a blocked number that claimed to be the office of Texas Governor Greg Abbott and that told them buses of immigrants were headed to both communities, officials said.
Officials have not been able to verify that the caller was associated with Abbott’s office, according to a joint statement from the communities.
The calls came one day after planes carrying nearly 50 migrants from Venezuela were dispatched by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and flown to Martha’s Vineyard without notice to residents or island officials.
“The caller indicated that our communities were identified based on our designation as sanctuary cities,” the statement said. “Leadership from both communities, alongside state, federal and regional partners in social service agencies, immigrant advocates, public safety, and public health, are in communication and collaboration with one another in order to plan for this eventuality.”
The office of Governor Charlie Baker did not immediately respond Thursday evening to an inquiry regarding the calls.
