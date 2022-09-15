Officials plan Zoom meeting to discuss Venezuelan migrants who arrived on Martha’s Vineyard

The immigrants were fed, tested for COVID and then housed overnight at St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Edgartown, said Martina Thornton, manager of the Dukes County Emergency Management. She said there were a few families among the group, but most were men in their 20s and 30s.

Emergency officials from Martha’s Vineyard and the state will meet Thursday morning to map out the next steps for the estimated 50 immigrants from Venezuela who were flown to the island without advance notice Wednesday.

None of the immigrants had significant medical issues, she said.

“They were in general good condition, decent health, decent spirit,’' Thornton said, adding that she did not talk with any herself because they only speak Spanish. Interpreters were used to bridge the language gap, she said.

Advertisement

Thornton said a Zoom meeting has been scheduled for emergency management officials from the island along with people from the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency to discuss the next step for the immigrants.

“What’s going to happen next is going to be determined by the [Zoom] call,’' she said. “So I really don’t have anything about what’s going to happen now.”

It was not immediately clear who paid for the two aircraft to fly to ferry the immigrants to the Vineyard. State Senator Julian Cyr told the Globe two charter planes landed at Martha’s Vineyard Airport at about 3 p.m. Wednesday.

A spokeswoman for Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis told Fox News his administration had dispatched the migrants as part of his plan to relocate undocumented immigrants to so-called sanctuary states such as Massachusetts.

Material form earlier Globe coverage was used in this report.

This is developing story and will be updated.









John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Alexander Thompson can be reached at alexander.thompson@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @AlMThompson