Peabody man charged with kidnapping woman, possession of “ghost gun,” DA says

He was arraigned Wednesday in Lowell District Court was ordered held pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for Sept. 20, the statement said.

Jonathan Perry of Peabody was charged with kidnapping, possession of a large capacity firearm, possession of a large capacity feeding device, assault and battery on a household or family member and possession of ammunition without a license, the Middlesex district attorney’s office said in a statement.

A 22-year-old man was arraigned for allegedly kidnapping a woman known to him in Tewksbury, holding her against her will in his vehicle, and possessing a “ghost gun,” the Middlesex district attorney’s office said Thursday.

Perry, who was on probation, allegedly got into an altercation with the female in the area of Old Boston Road at 11:07 a.m. on Tuesday, the statement said. He then allegedly grabbed her and held her in a vehicle he was driving against her will and threatened her.

Tewksbury police were able to identify both Perry and the victim and contact a family member who confirmed that the female was in need of assistance, the statement said. The vehicle was found in the area of Fuller Street in Stonehamand Perry and the female were both inside at the time.

Perry was arrested. Police also discovered he was in possession of a firearm with no serial number or make information as is required by law. according to the statement.

“The label “P80″ was imprinted on the grip,” the statement said. “P80″, also known as “Polymer 380″ is a company that sells pistol kits, commonly known as “ghost guns” which are untraceable due to the lack of serial numbers. A loaded magazine was also located.”

Following Perry’s arraignment his probation was revoked on a prior case in which he pleaded guilty to the charge of involuntary manslaughter out of Somerville, the statement said.

