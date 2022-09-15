R.I. Board of Elections receives nine recount requests following Tuesday’s primaries

In the state Senate District 29 Democrat primary, Michael C. Carreiro is requesting a recount of results, which show him trailing Jennifer T. Rourke by 232 votes. Carriero is president of the Warwick firefighters union, and Rourke is co-founder of the Rhode Island Political Cooperative. They are vying to succeed Senate Majority Leader Michael J. McCaffrey, a Warwick Democratic who stepped down after 28 years in the Senate. Rourke leads with 1,542 votes, followed by Carreiro, who received 1,310 votes.

The board will meet at 9:30 a.m. Monday to consider the requests. The board plans to complete the recounts that day, and it will meet again on Tuesday to certify final primary election results. The requested recounts involve these races:

PROVIDENCE — The Rhode Island Board of Elections will meet on Monday to consider recount requests in nine of Tuesday’s primaries: three General Assembly races and six Providence City Council contests.

In the House of Representatives District 57 Democrat primary, Representative James N. McLaughlin, of Cumberland, is requesting a recount of results, which show him trailing Brandon T. Voas by 34 votes. McLaughlin, a conservative Democrat, has been in office for 12 years. Voas leads with 656 votes, followed by McLaughlin with 622.

In the House of Representatives District 58 Democrat primary, George P. Hovarth is requesting a recount of results, which show him trailing Cherie L. Cruz by 37 votes. They are vying for the seat being vacated by Representative Carlos E. Tobon, a Pawtucket Democrat who was the subject of a WPRI-Channel 12 investigation. Cruz leads with 346 votes, followed by Hovarth with 309 votes, Maribel Echeverry McLaughlin with 299 votes, and Matthew P. Carvalho with 88 votes.

In the Providence City Council Ward 3 Democrat primary, Corey D. Jones is requesting a recount of results, which show him trailing Susan R. AnderBois by 15 votes. They are vying to replace Providence City Council member Nirva LaFortune, who lost in the Providence mayoral race. AnderBois leads with 1,220 votes, followed by Jones with 1,205 votes, and Bradly J. VanDerStad with 263 votes.

In the Providence City Council Ward 4 Democrat primary, Joseph A. Casoli is requesting a recount of results, which show him trailing Justin M. Roias by 45 votes. They are vying to succeed term-limited Providence City Council member Nicholas Narducci. Roias leads with 562 votes, followed by Casoli with 517 votes.

In the Providence City Council Ward 10 Democrat primary, Natalia D. Rosa Sosa is requesting a recount of results, which show her trailing Providence City Council member Pedro J. Espinal by 34 votes. Espinal leads with 631 votes, followed by Rosa Sosa with 597 votes.

In the Providence City Council Ward 12 Democrat primary, Belen Florez is requesting a recount of results, which show her trailing Althea A. Graves by 20 votes. They are vying to replace Providence City Council member Kat Kerwin, who decided not to seek re-election. Graves leads with 274 votes, followed by Florez with 254 votes, and Joseph F. Cornwall with 183 votes.

In the Providence City Council Ward 14 Democratic primary, Andrew R. Poyant is requesting a recount of results, which show him trailing Shelley Tracee Peterson by 36 votes. They are vying to succeed term-limited Providence City Council member David Salvatore, who lost in the state Senate District 5 primary. Peterson leads with 445 votes, followed by Poyant with 409 votes, and Patrick Timothy Griffin at 268 votes.

In the Providence City Council Ward 15 Democratic primary, both Providence City Council member Oscar O. Vargas and Santos Javier are requesting a recount of results that show Javier trailing by 14 votes. Vargas leads with 428 votes, followed by Javier with 414 votes.

Recounts are held at the Board of Elections offices at 2000 Plainfield Pike, in Cranston, and all recounts are open to the public.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.