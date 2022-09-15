Roof of truck sheared off on Memorial Drive in Cambridge

A delivery truck had its roof sheared off as it drove under a footbridge on Memorial Drive in Cambridge Thursday morning, police said.

At 5:05 a.m., the Cambridge Emergency Communications Department received a call that a tractor-trailer got stuck under one of the walkway bridges near Magazine Street, according to Cambridge Police spokesman Jeremy Warnick.

“The top was ‘Storrowed,’ but it was on Memorial Drive,” Warnick said in a phone interview.