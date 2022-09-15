Rowley dog kennel owner charged with 39 counts of animal cruelty, police say

On Aug. 27, Rowley Police and Animal Control responded to a report of four goats walking on Route 1, returning them to the Hydrant Regency kennel after it was identified as their home, police said.

April Bernhardt, 40, the owner of the Hydrant Regency kennel at 104 Newburyport Turnpike, turned herself into the police and was booked Wednesday on the cruelty charges after Animal Control noticed “concerning issues” at the kennel, police said in a statement.

A dog kennel owner in Rowley was charged with 39 counts of animal cruelty, among other charges, after an investigation involving the FBI, according to the Rowley Police Department.

Animal Control reported the “concerning” state of the kennel, which led to an investigation by police, Animal Control, the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, and the Animal Rescue League of Boston, police said.

The property was searched by the FBI Evidence Response Team for evidence of dead dogs, according to police.

The Hydrant Regency has been closed since Aug. 29, police said. The kennel released a Facebook statement on Aug. 30 saying, “we’ve had a lot of things going on here.” The statement claimed the kennel was closed due to kennel improvements, citing an electrical issue.

“Once this has been addressed, we will be back open for business,” the statement said.

Animals that were being boarded at the kennel have been returned to their owners and the goats are in the hands of the MSPCA, according to the statement.

Bernhardt was arraigned Wednesday in Newburyport District Court, police said.

