Stabbing suspect arrested wearing bloodied clothing in Roslindale

A Boston man was arrested and charged with stabbing another man in Roslindale Wednesday afternoon, Boston police said.

Officers responded to the call at about 3:12 p.m. and saw the suspect, later identified as 37-year-old Kenneth Edwards, walking “with what appeared to be blood on his clothing” on Marion Street, police wrote in a posting on bpdnews.com.

Police also located the victim on Marion Street, and he was suffering from multiple stab wounds. “Officers on scene provided aid to the victim, placing a tourniquet on his arm and holding pressure on his wounds to control the bleeding before Boston EMS arrival,” police wrote.