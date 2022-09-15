fb-pixel Skip to main content

Stabbing suspect arrested wearing bloodied clothing in Roslindale

By Emily Sweeney Globe Staff,Updated September 15, 2022, 46 minutes ago

A Boston man was arrested and charged with stabbing another man in Roslindale Wednesday afternoon, Boston police said.

Officers responded to the call at about 3:12 p.m. and saw the suspect, later identified as 37-year-old Kenneth Edwards, walking “with what appeared to be blood on his clothing” on Marion Street, police wrote in a posting on bpdnews.com.

Police also located the victim on Marion Street, and he was suffering from multiple stab wounds. “Officers on scene provided aid to the victim, placing a tourniquet on his arm and holding pressure on his wounds to control the bleeding before Boston EMS arrival,” police wrote.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and Edwards was taken into custody at the scene without incident, police said.

Edwards was due to be arraigned in West Roxbury District Court on a charge of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, police said.

