Voices of migrants, from a New England island in a new land

Bewildered but deeply thankful to residents for taking them in without notice, some of the migrants took time to share their stories, filled with harrowing uncertainty, unwavering hope, and gratitude.

Most seemed in remarkably high spirits as they chatted with Spanish translators and helped volunteers set up tables at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Edgartown, while children played across the street.

A day after arriving by plane in Martha’s Vineyard, hungry and exhausted by their long journey, more than 40 migrants on Thursday tried to make sense of their unexpected new surroundings, a world away from their troubled homeland of Venezuela.

A 25-year-old undocumented migrant from Barquisimeto, Venezuela, Eduardo set out almost three months ago for the United States. Eventually, he reached San Antonio, Texas, where he stayed in a migrant resource center for a week and a half. Authorities said they were going to be deported, but then he received word from an agency that he could go to Boston.

“We decided to accept it to see if there were more job opportunities there,” he said. “Because here we want to work quickly,” he said.

They were put on a plane, believing they were headed for Boston. But during the flight, the captain said they were heading to Martha’s Vineyard.

“We were all surprised because, as they had said Boston, and they threw us here on the island,” he said.

When they landed in the afternoon, vans came to pick them up and took them to Community Services of Martha’s Vineyard.

“At first they were surprised, just like us,” Eduardo said. “But about 15 or 20 minutes later they adapted, just like us. They began to make a list and called the local police and they have been very supportive. We hadn’t eaten anything, they gave us food. They offered us to sleep, rest. They tested us for Covid. And they’ve been supporting us a lot, really a lot.”

Alejandro left Caracas, Venezuela’s capital, three months ago on foot. He spent seven days trekking through the jungle before reaching Panama. When he finally arrived in Mexico, immigration authorities kidnapped him and tried to extort him, he said through an interpreter. But he didn’t have any money to give them so he was released.

He crossed the border in southwest Texas and was detained by US authorities for 15 days. From there, he was transferred to the migrant resource center in San Antonio.

“There a lady offered us three months of rent, work, and they were going to put our papers in order,” in a new place, he said. That place was Boston.

She took Alejandro and other migrants to a San Antonio hotel for four days where she gave them meals and appeared to be preparing their paperwork, Alejandro said.

The woman said her name was “Mrs. Perla,” Alejandro recalled. “But I really don’t know if she’s called that or not, because in the end they’re all tricks.”

Then Alejandro and other migrants were put on a plane that made one stopover (he wasn’t sure where) before landing on Martha’s Vineyard.

“We didn’t know that we were going to get here, to the island,” Alejandro said. “We are sorry.”

The outpouring of support from residents has been “marvelous” he said.

“I am [the most] grateful in all my life and thank God they are going to do something for us.”

Through all the hardship, he said his goal has not changed since he left Caracas.

“More than anything, what we want is a new chance at life and to help our families who are in Venezuela,” he said.

Randy Vazquez and Andrea Patiño Contreras of the Globe staff contributed to this report.









