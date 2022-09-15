Political Notebook

The Respect for Marriage Act would enshrine federal protections for same-sex and interracial marriages and repeal the 1996 Defense of Marriage Act, which recognizes marriages in the United States as between one man and one woman.

The decision to hold off on a vote came after weeks of bipartisan negotiations where a small group of senators had been working to alleviate the concerns of Republican senators in an attempt to persuade them to back the legislation.

The Senate will delay voting on a measure to protect same-sex marriage until after November’s midterm elections as Republican support for the measure remains uncertain, lawmakers announced Thursday.

But the prospect of a vote less than two months from the midterm elections, in which control of the Senate is at stake, left some Republicans skittish about taking a position on the legislation.

Senators Susan Collins, a Maine Republican, and Tammy Baldwin, a Wisconsin Democrat, have been working alongside Senators Rob Portman, an Ohio Republican, Kyrsten Sinema, an Arizona Democrat, and Thom Tillis, a North Carolina Republican, to find 10 Republican votes necessary for it to pass.

Some Republicans said they were unwilling to support the bill unless it included more airtight protections for religious liberty and clarification that the law would not legalize polygamy.

Two Republican senators in tight reelection battles would have had to vote on the issue: Senators Marco Rubio of Florida and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin. Johnson had said in a statement earlier this summer that he saw no reason to oppose the measure but has since backtracked, saying this month that he is concerned about religious protections.

The push to codify same-sex marriage became more urgent to liberals after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade this summer, motivating Democrats to hold a vote on the issue and protect the right from future challenges.

The House of Representatives passed the measure with the support of all Democrats and 47 Republicans in July.

Washington Post

Biden to meet with families of 2 held in Russia

WASHINGTON — President Biden on Friday will meet with the families of WNBA star Brittney Griner and security consultant Paul Whelan, both of whom remain detained in Russia despite ongoing negotiations for their release, the White House said Thursday.

Biden will hold meetings at the White House with Griner’s wife, Cherelle Griner, and Whelan’s sister, Elizabeth Whelan. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre suggested the meeting did not mean there had been substantive developments in efforts to bring the two detainees home.

“He wanted to let them know that they remain front of mind and that his team is working on this every day and making sure that Brittney and Paul return home safely,” Jean-Pierre said Thursday.

“While I would love to say that the purpose of this meeting is to inform the families that the Russians have accepted our offer and we are bringing their loved ones home, that is not what we’re seeing in these negotiations at this time,” she added.

Griner has been detained in Russia since February on a drug-possession charge and faces 10 years in prison, while Whelan, a former Marine, was sentenced to 16 years in Russian prison in 2020 after being convicted of spying. In July, the United States made a “substantial proposal” to Russia to secure the release of the two Americans, but no agreement has been reached.

Washington Post

Trump warns of ‘big problems’ if he’s indicted

Former president Donald Trump warned that if he were indicted on a charge of mishandling classified documents after leaving the White House, there would be “problems in this country the likes of which perhaps we’ve never seen before.”

Trump, speaking Thursday to conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt, added: “I don’t think the people of the United States would stand for it.”

Hewitt, who is also a contributing columnist for The Washington Post, then noted that critics would describe the comment as inciting violence, and he asked Trump to respond to the claim. “That’s not inciting — I’m just saying what my opinion is. I don’t think the people of this country would stand for it,” Trump said.

When pressed by Hewitt, Trump said he thought there would be “big problems, big problems.”

Trump’s warning of problems echoes Senator Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican, who told Fox News last month there would be “riots in the street” if Trump is prosecuted. Trump appeared to endorse the notion, sharing a link to a video of Graham’s comments on his Truth Social platform.

Federal agents conducted a court-authorized search of Trump’s club and residence on Aug. 8, as part of a long-running investigation into whether government documents — some of which are classified — were being stored at Mar-a-Lago instead of returned to the National Archives.

The FBI probe is the latest legal pressure on Trump, who now faces growing scrutiny as the criminal probe intensifies. The investigation is looking into whether he or his former aides took classified government documents and improperly stored or never returned them. Trump’s lawyer has argued that the former president cooperated with federal authorities and that many of the documents were covered by executive privilege.

In January 2021, the House impeached Trump on a single charge of “incitement of insurrection” for his role in whipping up a crowd of his supporters to stop Congress from the counting of electoral college votes for Joe Biden. A mob of pro-Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, to stop the count in the transfer of power, an attack that resulted in five dead and injuries to dozens of members of law enforcement.

In the interview with Hewitt, Trump also said he “would have no prohibition against running” for office if he were indicted. “It would not take you out of the arena,” Hewitt said, trying to clarify the former president’s position. Trump replied, “It would not.”

In 1920, socialist Eugene V. Debs ran for president from prison, where he was serving time in the Atlanta Federal Penitentiary for speaking out against the draft during World War I. Debs and his running mate, Emil Seidel, garnered 913,693 votes, but — as in his previous campaigns — no electoral votes.

Washington Post

Meadows turns over records for Jan. 6 investigation

WASHINGTON — Mark Meadows, the White House chief of staff under former president Donald Trump, has complied with a Justice Department subpoena and turned over records as part of a federal investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol and efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, a person familiar with the matter said Thursday.

The records produced by Meadows are the same ones he earlier provided to a House committee conducting a similar investigation, according to the person, who spoke with The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The subpoena to Meadows, first reported by CNN, makes clear that Justice Department officials are seeking information from the most senior of Trump’s White House advisers as they examine wide-ranging efforts to overturn the results of the election won by Joe Biden.

The department, whose work at times has mirrored or overlapped with that of the committee, this month served a broad wave of grand jury subpoenas and search warrants to Trump allies.

Meadows has been a pivotal figure in the House investigation, his name invoked repeatedly in testimony by other Trump advisers, including by his own top aide. He had provided the committee with thousands of text messages, including communications with outside Trump allies and advisers.

In a filing in April in a federal lawsuit over his House subpoena, a lawyer for Meadows accused the committee of trying to vilify him publicly, noting that all of the texts it had been provided had been disclosed to the news media. The committee declined at the time to respond to the accusation.

Meadows did not provide to the committee records he believed were subject to claims of executive privilege and those documents were also not produced to the Justice Department.

Associated Press