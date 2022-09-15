The decline and rise of American labor unions

His notion that unions are so 1950s and not relevant today ignores the extreme level of income inequality in the United States and the fact that real wages for American workers have been stagnant for nearly 40 years. Union membership has declined in the past three decades because US manufacturing corporations have moved their operations to China and other low-wage countries while throwing US union workers out of their jobs. In addition, union busting has become a big business as law firms that specialize in this work run heavy-handed anti-union campaigns that make private sector union organizing virtually impossible.

Jeff Jacoby’s Sept. 7 Opinion column “Americans ‘approve’ of unions, but they don’t want to join them” is way off the mark.

With wages and benefits eroding, unions are needed more than ever

The fact is, unions are needed more than ever as most US workers have seen their wages and benefits erode in this era of globalization. Young workers at places like Starbucks and Amazon provide hope for renewed labor victories and improved wages and conditions for workers in this country.

Philip Fiermonte

Venice, Fla.

The writer retired in 2018 as the longtime state director for US Senator Bernie Sanders.





Americans want unions, it’s companies that don’t

In a recent column, Jeff Jacoby claims that Americans don’t want to join labor unions despite a 71 percent approval rating, a nearly 60-year high. Let’s be real: More workers aren’t in a union because corporations and right-wing politicians fight so hard against unionization. Employers are charged with breaking the law in more than 40 percent of all union elections. How many workers would be unionized today if they had free and fair elections?

Workers deserve a union, and the 75,000 union building tradespeople in the Commonwealth agree. Massachusetts unions are creating life-changing opportunities for all workers, welcoming more women and people of color into their ranks, and offering paid training, family-sustaining wages, top-quality health insurance benefits, and secure retirement.

Jacoby has it wrong. Higher wages, better benefits, and safer working conditions are needed. Workers know a union contract is the best way to achieve that. President Biden and Vice President Harris have it right. Unions built the middle class, and Americans are better off when unions are strong.

Frank Callahan

President

Massachusetts Building Trades Unions

Malden





Wielders of power have set their sights on organized labor

In a column published two days after Labor Day, Jeff Jacoby writes that unions declined over the past two or three generations “because in the eyes of most working Americans … they grew obsolete and irrelevant.” Even if there is some truth to this, which I doubt, it is not the main reason for unions’ decline in membership between 1953 and today (and Jacoby admits that unionization has been on an upward trend over the past year).

The profit squeeze from global competition motivated large profitable corporations to undertake a brutal campaign to eliminate unions starting in the 1970s. President Reagan gave corporations a green light to declare battle on unions when in 1981 he broke the air traffic controllers strike and fired all 11,345 of them.

To attribute the decline in organized labor in the United States largely to workers’ lack of interest in unions leaves out a big part of the story.

Paul Bamberger

Medford