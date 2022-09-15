The midterms take a distinctly Democratic turn

In the past month or so, the Democrats have finally gotten their act together, while the Republicans have seen theirs fall apart.

It’s a development that would amaze Will Rogers , who liked to joke that “I am not a member of any organized political party. I am a Democrat.”

Result: As the midterms approach, President Biden is driving a message of Democratic accomplishment, while the GOP is bumbling about in foggy disarray. Once gleefully anticipating a November congressional sweep, Republicans are now fighting an uphill battle in the 50-50 Senate, where clunky candidates are running clumsy races. (Some crudité with your election-denial daiquiri, anyone?) Democrats now expect to pick up at least two seats. Although the GOP is still favored to win the House, if they do, it will be in a squeak, not a walk.

If Biden has taken center messaging stage for the Democrats, Senator Lindsey Graham this week commandeered that role for Republicans — and in so doing, created a political pickle for his party.

But let’s start with the mixed bag that is campaign-trail Bidenism. The president’s job approval rating is still underwater; the stock market is lurching about like an indigestion-distressed dinosaur, and inflation stubbornly refuses to be transitory. That said, falling prices at the pump have at least reduced one of the most visible reminders of that economic bite.

However, with important victories on infrastructure last year and climate change, health care, and computer chips this year, Biden now has the raw materials for an effective message, and he’s using them, celebrating those accomplishments and the future they will bring.

As Biden does, the theme of national unification has taken a back seat to the politics of advantageous division. Thus the president’s tough but fair warnings about the extremism of MAGA Republicans and his harder-to-justify student-loan-forgiveness order.

Candor compels the observation that the president is resorting to fiscal legerdemain in claiming to have cut the federal budget deficit by $350 billion last year and $1.5 trillion this year.

“I don’t want to hear it anymore about ‘big spendin’ Democrats,’ he declared this week, posing as a prudent fiscal steward. “We spend but we pay.”

Actually, the supposed deficit reduction Biden cites comes mostly from the winding down of pandemic-related spending, e-mailed Maya MacGuineas, president of the nonpartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget. Further, though Biden ballyhooed $300 billion over 10 years in deficit reduction from the so-called Inflation Reduction Act, he failed to note that his student-loan-forgiveness order will add half a trillion dollars to the national debt over a similar period.

Fortunately for Biden, we are not a nation steeped in federal fiscal literacy.

Now to Senator Graham, who has broken from the tight-lipped leave-it-to-the-states Republican script by proposing a federal ban on abortions after 15 weeks, which as the South Carolina senator says is basically in line with most European countries.

Still, his move shouldn’t in any way be mistaken for an attempt at finding middle ground on abortion. Here’s why: Graham’s legislation wouldn’t override state laws that outlaw abortion outright or set stricter limits. It would only roll back state statutes that establish abortion rights beyond 15 weeks. That means it is, in effect, targeted largely at blue, abortion-rights states.

“If we take back the House and the Senate, I can assure you we’ll have a vote on our bill,” he said.

Whatever Graham’s messaging motivation, his abortion gambit looks like a surprise gift to Democrats, one on par with Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’s call for the high court to overturn its decisions on same-sex marriage, access to contraception, and the striking down of anti-sodomy laws. Just as Thomas’s far-right cri de coeur undercut baseless GOP assurances that the roll-back of constitutional privacy rights would end with abortion, Graham’s move casts doubt on conservative assertions that each state will be left to do as it likes on abortion,

So what will the electoral effects be? As Republican pollster Whit Ayers diplomatically puts it: “The Republicans’ best case is to make this election a referendum on the challenges of the Biden administration, whether it is inflation or immigration. Anything that detracts from that undermines the Republican cause.”

Democratic pollster Celinda Lake is more emphatic. Both in terms of framing contrasts and driving turnout, “abortion is a much more powerful issue than inflation.” She added: “In the House, [the overturning] of Roe is game changing. What could have been a disaster is going to be much closer.”

So in a strange way, those who support abortion rights should thank Lindsey Graham for helping to clarify what the stakes really are in the midterms.

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at scot.lehigh@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeScotLehigh.