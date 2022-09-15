Social Studies: Success, race, and stress; the long-term benefit of school funding; a trial of a century

Analyzing data on a nationally representative sample of people who were studied from adolescence through middle age, sociologists at the University of North Carolina found that light-skinned people reported improving health as they climbed the education and career ladder, whereas dark-skinned people reported worsening health as they climbed the education and career ladder, even controlling for their self-reported health as adolescents. The researchers attribute this finding to disparities in inflammation levels, which can rise with perceptions of unfair treatment and lower status.

Pandemic of the rich

In several experiments, participants were presented with profiles of individuals living in poverty or in affluence and were then asked to assess the emotional impact of pandemic restrictions on a given individual. Affluent people were consistently presumed to suffer more from the restrictions — though that perception went away after the study subjects read an article stating that the pandemic was worse for poor people.

What school funding gets you

After the Continental Army forced Native Americans out of upstate New York during the Revolutionary War, the state of New York set aside a large block of this region to be granted to veterans, with a small portion of the veterans’ area further set aside as a sort of endowment for local public schools. Compared with towns just outside this area, towns inside the area had higher median earnings and voter turnout and lower earnings inequality by the middle of the 19th century.

Victorian conception

There was a sharp drop in the birth rate across Britain and in British-origin populations in Canada, the United States, and South Africa after 1877. In a new study, economists provide evidence that the rapid decline in fertility can be attributed largely to conversations that arose from one event, the Bradlaugh-Besant trial that took place in Britain in 1877. The researchers write that Charles Bradlaugh and Annie Besant were “two secularist and free-thought activists” who published a book that “argued in favor of the moral right to choose one’s family size and provided rudimentary information about contraceptive techniques.” Bradlaugh and Besant intended to be arrested so they could help challenge censorship laws. Newspapers gave the trial widespread, in-depth coverage. And birth rates were lower in locations where a newspaper had opened just before the trial than in locations where a newspaper opened just after the trial story had died down.

