After months spent ‘learning how to skate again’ the Bruins’ Brad Marchand plans to return to the ice Friday

“I’ve never not skated for four months . . . it’s gonna take a little bit to get back.”

“It’s pretty much like learning how to skate again,” said Marchand, speaking to a small group of reporters Thursday at the annual Bruins Foundation golf tournament at Pinehills Golf Club. The No. 1 left wing will go “very light for this first little while and then hopefully progress each week.

PLYMOUTH — No longer hobbled by double hip surgery and eyeing a late-November return to action, Brad Marchand plans to hit the ice Friday for the first time in four months.

Marchand, who did not golf, said he was on crutches for two to three weeks, and started light rehab exercises after about six weeks. He was able to begin “lightly training” his upper body two months ago, and began ramping up last month.

This is the 34-year-old’s second offseason lower-body surgery in two years. He had a sports hernia surgery in September 2020. That ailment, he said, masked issues with his hip.

“Once I got that [sports hernia surgery] done, I had issues all over the place — the hip issue, they realized there was a little more to it,” said Marchand, who has missed six games due to injury in the last three years. “Then it was more just about figuring out when we were going to do it. What it came down to was trying to get as many years out of my body as I could and to do that, I had to do it sooner than later.”

He didn’t plan on having the surgery this summer, but a first-round exit against Carolina changed his mind.

Speaking of decisions, Marchand’s quite happy his best pal, Patrice Bergeron, is back. Bergeron gave him a heads-up before announcing his return.

“Thanks for saving me another year,” Marchand said he told him.

“I was thrilled. That was a good day. Had a couple drinks that night.”

His advice for Pavel Zacha, Bergeron’s temporary left wing: “Just get open and you don’t have to backcheck,” Marchand kidded. “He’ll do it for ya. No, if you make sure you’re close to him, he’s gonna get so many pucks back, that’s one thing Bergy is so good at is creating opportunities from his position. Pucks always bounce off his stick or his skates.

“Zacha’s gonna be fine. He’s a great player, very smart. Just from playing against him, positionally, he’s similar to Bergy the way that he can read the ice . . . he’s gonna fit in great with that group.”

Taylor Hall is eager for a potential line with David Pastrnak and David Krejci. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Hall salivating over new linemates

Before David Krejci made his return to the Bruins, Taylor Hall texted coach Jim Montgomery wondering if it was really going to happen.

“I think he’s pretty excited,” Montgomery said.

Hall felt he had instant chemistry with Krejci after arriving here at the 2021 trade deadline. Krejci and David Pastrnak have long enjoyed each other’s company. All three, however, haven’t skated on the same line.

If that’s a line on Montgomery’s card — and the new coach says it will be — Hall can’t wait to get going.

“It’s giving me a boost in my step to know that could be a line that could do a lot of damage this year,” Hall said.

“I don’t want to be too pass-happy with those guys. All three of us can’t be too fancy. Lot of speed, lot of skill, obviously a great shooter in Pasta and a guy in the middle who can play with anyone.”

“Personally, I felt Krech and I had a lot of chemistry. Great hockey player. So smart. Really good defensively — underrated in that aspect of the game — and is a guy who’s going to help our team and our locker room.”

Hall is expecting a fast start, especially with the only left wing ahead of him on the depth chart, Marchand, out until late November.

“I ended the year really healthy, which was nice, so I don’t have any excuses coming into this season,” said Hall, who finished with 20 goals and 61 points with the since-traded Erik Haula as his center. “There’s a lot of opportunity for me, personally.”

Former Bruins wing Norman Leveille greets players at the driving range during the team's annual golf tournament. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Quick hits

Montgomery, on his new club: “There’s not going to be a lot of overhaul changes. The Bruins were a really good hockey team that won 51 games last year” . . . All Bruins were present and accounted for at the golf tournament, save for Pastrnak, Krejci, and Jeremy Swayman, who was in Las Vegas for the NHL media tour . . . Great to see Normand Léveillé at the tournament. The 59-year-old former Bruins winger, his promising career cut short and life forever altered by a brain aneurysm in 1982, joyously greeted Bergeron and Ray Bourque . . . If it was not a best-ball format, Montgomery expected he might shoot around a 92. “I’ve only played golf three times this year,” he said, “and it hasn’t been pretty once” … Montgomery, asked if he planned to bring any tryout players to camp: “Not aware of it, to my knowledge, right now” . . . Montgomery and his staff retreated to Old Orchard Beach, Maine, from Sunday through Wednesday. “Language is really important, so we’re all on the same page, we’re all saying the same things, so it gets into players’ minds quickly,” he said . . . For ex-teammates who attended, Tuukka Rask’s wedding celebration at beautiful Lake Como in Italy was a summer highlight. “That was a whole different world, what he put together,” Marchand said. “Tuuks was a movie star.”

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.