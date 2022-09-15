fb-pixel Skip to main content
Bill Belichick once asked Tom Brady’s throwing coach if he should trade Tom Brady

By Khari Thompson Boston.com Staff,Updated September 15, 2022, 1 hour ago
Tom Brady led the Buccaneers to a win over the Cowboys on Sunday night.Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Few people on earth know about throwing more than Tom House.

He’s coached stars like Nolan Ryan and, more recently, Tom Brady.

So, one day a little less than 10 years ago, House was walking by Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s office when Belichick called him in to ask a question.

House told the story on the Rich Eisen Show.

“Tell me why I shouldn’t trade Tom Brady,” Belichick said.

House made a case for Brady, who was around 36 or 37 years old at the time.

He said that if Brady could follow four principles; biomechanics, functional strength, mental and emotional management, and nutrition and sleep for recovery, he’d be able to function the same way at age 45 as he did when he was 25.

“I said that if Tom does those four things, which he does to the T, there’s no reason he shouldn’t be able to play until he’s 45, and here we are,” said House.

Brady led Tampa Bay to a Week 1 win over the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys are one of four teams, including the Patriots, who have never beaten Brady.

