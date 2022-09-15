It’s all new for Rickie Fowler, from clubs to coach, as he tries to rekindle his career

He shot a 5-under-par 67 and was among a large group one shot behind early co-leaders Byeong Hun An and S.H. Kim at the fog-delayed Fortinet Championship in Napa, Calif.

Rickie Fowler began his 15th professional season Thursday. From clubs to coach to caddie, just about everything is new for the five-time PGA Tour winner.

An, a three-time PGA Tour runner-up who regained his card via the Korn Ferry Tour, had seven birdies and one bogey en route to his 66 at Silverado Resort and Spa.

Kim, a PGA Tour rookie, had eight birdies and two bogeys in the opening round of the PGA Tour’s new season — its final time using a wraparound schedule.

Two groups began first-round play, but it was then delayed 90 minutes by fog.

Defending champion Max Homa, a two-time winner last season and a captain’s pick for next week’s Presidents Cup, was among late starters. Approximately 20 players were not expected to finish their opening rounds.

Fowler, who had a bogey-free round, has only four top-10 finishes in the past three seasons. He recently began using a new putter and this week is also using a new set of irons.

Once ranked as high as No. 4 in the world, Fowler is now 176th. With his new clubs, Fowler hopes the rekindle his career with the assistance of a new caddie and new coach.

On the bag is friend and veteran PGA Tour caddie Ricky Romano. Butch Harmon, who has worked with Fowler in the past, replaced John Tillery, who was Fowler’s swing coach for the past three years.

LPGA — Ayako Uehara found momentum from par saves on her opening two holes and turned that into a 7-under 65 for a one-shot lead in the AmazingCre Portland Classic.

Hannah Green had a 66 despite a bogey on her final hole at Columbia Edgewater Country Club, with Nelly Korda in the group another shot behind.

In a year in which the LPGA Tour already has had eight first-time winners, Uehara would be a surprise. The 38-year-old from has been on tour for a decade, and her only three victories came on the Japan LPGA.

Add that to Uehara missing so much of the year with a lung condition that made it difficult to breathe. She was treated and declared fully healthy, but not until she missed six months, returning two weeks ago at the Dana Open in Ohio.

“This is my third tournament. I think I’m very excited about it and then glad to be out here,” Uehara said.

Uehara saved par twice to start the round, and then made five birdies over the next seven holes. After her lone bogey on the par-3 13th, Uehara birdied three of the last four holes to grab the lead.

European — Rory McIlroy’s first competitive round on next year’s Ryder Cup course was a success. The four-time major champion holed out an approach shot for an eagle en route to a 4-under-par 67 for a share of the clubhouse lead in the opening round of the Italian Open at the Marco Simone club outside Rome.

After producing only one birdie on his opening nine holes — having started his round on the back nine — McIlroy shot up the leaderboard when he landed his second shot from 115 yards on the par-4 third a few feet from the hole. The ball then rolled in and McIlroy lifted his arms in delight as he watched from afar back up the fairway.

“That eagle obviously ignited something and sort of kick started my round a little bit,” McIlroy said. “I played some really good golf on the way in. I played the more difficult nine well and the easier nine not so well, so probably evened out. Just need to tidy up a few things going into the next few days.”

McIlroy was tied for the lead with five other players: Gavin Green of Malaysia, Adri Arnaus of Spain, Scott Jamieson of Scotland, Eddie Pepperell of England, and Antoine Rozner of France.

US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick was one stroke ahead at 5 under through 15 holes when play was suspended because of darkness.

From Sept. 29 to Oct. 1, 2023, Marco Simone will become the third venue in continental Europe to host the Ryder Cup after Valderrama in Spain (1997) and Le Golf National in France (2018).

LIV Golf — Amazon.com Inc. isn’t interested in streaming LIV Golf, according to a person familiar with the matter in a report from Bloomberg News, leaving the Saudi-backed league with fewer options as it searches for a media partner. LIV Golf held its first tournaments this year and has quickly established itself as a threat to the PGA Tour. It has poached some of the sport’s biggest names, including Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, and Cameron Smith, luring them away with massive sums of money. Amazon’s lack of interest in LIV Golf was reported earlier by the Wall Street Journal, which also said that Apple Inc. had passed on the rights.

