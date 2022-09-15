fb-pixel Skip to main content
Patriots

Mac Jones absent from Thursday’s Patriots practice with illness

By Jim McBride Globe Staff,Updated September 15, 2022, 57 minutes ago
Mac Jones was a full participant in Wednesday’s full pads practice, but missed Thursday’s practice because of an illness.Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

FOXBOROUGH – Mac Jones missed Thursday’s practice because of an illness, a Patriots spokesman announced just before the session started.

It’s unclear whether the illness is related to the back injury the quarterback suffered in the fourth quarter against the Dolphins Sunday, though all signs would indicate they are separate issues.

Jones was a full participant in Wednesday’s full pads practice and pronounced himself “good” following the workout and answered affirmatively when asked if he would be a go against the Steelers in Pittsburgh Sunday.

“[The back] feels good. Everything feels good,’’ Jones said Wednesday. “Just keeping it warm and throwing the football.’’

The Patriots have 14-year veteran Brian Hoyer and rookie Bailey Zappe as Jones’s backups this year.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.

