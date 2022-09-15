Mac Jones absent from Thursday’s Patriots practice with illness

FOXBOROUGH – Mac Jones missed Thursday’s practice because of an illness, a Patriots spokesman announced just before the session started.

It’s unclear whether the illness is related to the back injury the quarterback suffered in the fourth quarter against the Dolphins Sunday, though all signs would indicate they are separate issues.

Jones was a full participant in Wednesday’s full pads practice and pronounced himself “good” following the workout and answered affirmatively when asked if he would be a go against the Steelers in Pittsburgh Sunday.