MIAA soccer committee weighs finals’ question: high school site or a ‘special’ venue

“I just think equity-wise, it would be nice if all, at least the championship games, were at a large venue, a special venue, to give that same type of experience that the football teams have at Gillette to all of our other sports,” said Monomoy athletic director Karen Guillemette at Thursday morning’s soccer committee meeting.

But what is the plan for Year 2, back to a school site, or is there a plan to aim higher, at a college or professional setting? The eight football championships are held at Gillette Stadium.

FRANKLIN –– In the inaugural state tournament, the 2021 MIAA boys’ and girls’ soccer finals were held at high school venues. The postseason, with renewed excitement, was deemed a success.

“It’s great having them locally because we had a huge crowd for our final four game for field hockey [at Norwell High], but I think the championship games specifically would create a more equitable experience.”

The state championship and semifinals will not be held at a home site for either team, yet there is a desire to keep the location close to the teams involved.

“The kids want a good atmosphere,” said St. Mary’s AD Jeff Newhall, the state tournament director for soccer.

“They want their friends there, their family there, they want a big crowd. If that means playing at Hingham High School, from what I’m hearing it sounds like that’s the preference, but I don’t think that one sport dictates what another sport is going to do, I don’t believe.”

“Do we want West Springfield playing East Longmeadow at the Manning Bowl [in Lynn]? Probably not,” said MIAA liaison Steve Dubzinski. “We’d prefer to go regional and as large as we can regionally, I know there’s flexibility here.”

▪ Ric Beaudoin, a member of the Massachusetts State Officials Association, noted that a point of emphasis will be focusing on dissent, specifically foul incidental language. Foul language could result in a yellow card going forward.

“You really need to address it and not look the other way. The mandate from here is anything that you can do or not do, or say or not say, in a classroom environment pertains to the pitch.”

▪ Bob Keuther, principal at Marshfield High, will chair the soccer committee in 2022-23. Danny Erickson, athletic director and boys’ soccer coach at Canton, is the vice-chair.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.