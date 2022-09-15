Nate Weitzer’s high school football picks and games to watch for Week 2

St. John’s Prep at Central Catholic : The Raiders look to bounce back from a rough opener against defending D1 state champion Springfield Central. Prep represents a different challenge with a star-studded defense led by Georgia commit Joenel Aguero. Pick : ST. JOHN’S PREP.

We enter Week 2 of the 2022 high school football season with a number of intriguing nonleague and crossover games. Teams have ramped up their early-season schedules over the past couple of years to bolster their power rankings for the statewide tournament, resulting in several premier matchups Friday night.

Duxbury at Scituate: The Patriot League foes met 10 months ago at Gillette Stadium for the D4 Super Bowl, with Scituate pulling out a thrilling 14-13 victory on a 2-point conversion in the final minute. Both teams were tested in Week 1 and the Dragons have an extra day of rest since they played last Thursday. Pick: DUXBURY.

Brockton at Franklin: Coming off the program’s first Hockomock Kelley-Rex title since 2009, the Panthers are introducing a new cast of characters, including senior quarterback Jase Lyons. Brockton is experienced up front with a tough defense that led the way in a 13-6 win at Barnstable. Pick: FRANKLIN.

North Attleborough at Mansfield: In 2021, these Hockomock powers scheduled a crossover matchup in Week 2 with thrilling results; Mansfield pulled out a 31-29 victory in double overtime. New Rocketeers coach Michael Strachan looks to start his tenure with two road wins. Pick: MANSFIELD.

Reading at Barnstable: Another repeat from Week 2 in 2021 features the high-flying Rockets and the ground-and-pound Red Hawks of Barnstable. Reading senior QB James Murphy looks to carry his team on the road. Pick: READING.

Natick at Walpole: Both Bay State contenders started their season on a high note, with Walpole crushing Framingham (56-0) and Natick handling Needham (21-6) in a defensive affair. The Wolves return 15 starters from a potent offensive team; sophomore quarterback Damon Taylor leads a young Natick offense. Pick: WALPOLE.

Wellesley at Milford: Wellesley scored a 35-15 win at Longmeadow and Milford cruised to a 42-0 victory over visiting Bridgewater-Raynham last Friday. While Milford is loaded with talent, Jesse Davis will assuredly have his squad ready to play Pick: MILFORD.

Methuen at Marshfield: It will be a long trip down south for the Rangers to face a Marshfield squad that gained invaluable experience in a loss at St. John’s Prep last Friday. Methuen is stocked at the skill positions with brothers Drew and Shane Eason leading the way. Pick: MARSHFIELD.

St. Mary’s (Lynn) at Winthrop: Familiar coaches line up on opposite sidelines with Winthrop coach Jonathan Cadigan hosting his former colleague, Sean Driscoll, who took over at St. Mary’s in 2018. The Spartans will be tough to stop with their two-headed backfield monster of Derick Coulanges and David Brown Jr. Pick: ST. MARY’S.

Peabody at Lynn Classical: The Rams started strong with a 36-0 win at Lexington despite the absence of junior quarterback Brian Vaughan (knee). Peabody roared to a 40-0 win over Revere in its home opener with senior quarterback Shea Lynch tossing four touchdowns. Pick: PEABODY.