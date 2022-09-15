Tampa Bay Rays honor Roberto Clemente by starting nine Latin American position players

All nine Rays starters, as well as bases coaches Chris Prieto and Rodney Linares , wore No. 21 to honor Clemente. Bo Bichette , righthander José Berríos , outfielder George Springer , and third base coach Luis Rivera wore No. 21 for Toronto.

Clemente, the late Hall of Fame outfielder from Puerto Rico, was a two-time World Series winner and NL MVP who played 18 seasons with Pittsburgh. The Blue Jay nine starting position players came from five countries: Colombia, Cuba, Mexico, Venezuela, and the Dominican Republic.

Yandy Díaz hit a three-run home run and the Tampa Bay Rays — starting an unprecedented nine Latin American position players on Roberto Clemente Day — routed the Blue Jays, 11-0, on Thursday in Toronto to pull within a half-game of the Blue Jays in the wild-card chase.

Shane McClanahan returned from the injured list to pitch five shutout innings for Tampa.

Isaac Paredes hit a solo home run and added an RBI single as the Rays (80-63) won the fifth and final game of the series. Toronto (81-63) will play a four-game series at Tampa Bay starting next Thursday.

Seattle (80-62), which holds one of the three American League wild-card spots, was idle Thursday, but moved percentage points ahead of Toronto.

Díaz homered in a four-run second inning, his ninth. Paredes made it 5-0 with a leadoff blast in the seventh, his 19th.

Randy Arozarena had three hits, including an RBI single in the ninth, and Manuel Margot added a three-run double later in the six-run frame as Tampa Bay piled on against righthanders Trevor Richards and David Phelps.

Activated off the injured list after missing 15 games because of a left shoulder impingement, McClanahan (12-5) allowed three hits, struck out five, and walked one. The lefthander pitched around a pair of singles in the first inning, then retired 14 of the final 16 batters he faced. He lowered his ERA to 2.13.

Blue Jays righthander Kevin Gausman (12-10) allowed five runs and six hits in seven innings, snapping a streak of four straight winning decisions. Gausman struck out seven and walked one.

Alderson stepping down as Mets president

New York Mets president Sandy Alderson will step down at the conclusion of a search for his successor. Alderson will become a special advisor to owner Steve Cohen.

“For me personally and for the organization, it’s the right time for this transition,” Alderson said in a statement. “We are having a successful season, we have made several key additions to our senior leadership team and we have built a strong and forward-thinking culture. When the time comes, I am looking forward to continuing to support Steve, Alex and the organization in a new role.”

Alderson served as the Mets’ general manager from 2011 to 2018. Cohen later brought Alderson back to serve as the Mets’ president in 2020 following his purchase of the team.

“When I asked Sandy to come back to the team, it was for a defined period of time and with a specific mandate — revive our culture and this iconic franchise for our fans, partners and employees,” Cohen said in a statement. “Sandy has done those very things and more and we have begun a search for his successor. When we find that person, I have asked Sandy to continue in a new role as special advisor to me and the senior leadership team.”

The Mets entered Thursday clinging to a 0.5 game lead over the Braves in the National League East.

White Sox pound five homers

Elvis Andrus hit one of Chicago’s five home runs off rookie Hunter Gaddis — and backed up a pregame swipe at the Guardians — to help cut Cleveland’s lead in the AL Central to three games with an 8-2 win in Cleveland.

Andrus connected in the fifth inning off Gaddis (0-2) — the first Cleveland pitcher to allow five homers in a game since Luis Tiant in 1969.

On Wednesday, Andrus raised some eyebrows by telling reporters he expected the first-place Guardians “to crumble, the closer we get.”

Gavin Sheets hit a two-run homer in the second to start Chicago’s homer spree against Gaddis, and Andrew Vaughn, Yoán Moncada, and Yasmani Grandal joined Andrus by hitting shots off the right-hander.

Lance Lynn (7-5) limited the Guardians to two run and six hits in 6⅓ innings. The righthander is 5-0 in his last seven starts. Cleveland had its winning streak stopped at six.

Chapman expected back Friday

Aroldis Chapman will join the Yankees in Milwaukee on Friday, when he is expected to be activated, manager Aaron Boone said. Chapman struck out three batters with a walk in one inning for Double A Somerset on Sunday at Hartford, then pitched a scoreless inning with a hit, walk and two strikeouts Tuesday against Portland. Chapman is 2-3 with nine saves and a 4.70 ERA in 36 major-league games this season. He hasn’t saved a game since May 17 . . . The Rockies released veteran righthander Jhoulys Chacin, who spent part of the 2019 season with the Red Sox. The 34-year-old pitcher, in his 14th major league season, was 4-2 with a 7.61 ERA in 35 appearances after agreeing to a one-year, $1.25 million deal. He recorded 18 holds for the Rockies in 2021. Chacín is 85-91 with a 4.18 ERA in 227 starts and 111 relief appearances in 14 seasons with Colorado (2009-14, 2021-22), Arizona (2015), Atlanta (2016, 2020), the Los Angeles Angels (2016), San Diego (2017), Milwaukee (2018-19), and Boston. He started five games for the Red Sox in 2019, going 0-2 with a 7.36 ERA.

