With 9 kills and 33 assists in a sweep of Stoughton, Attleboro’s Natalie Brojek headlines EMass girls’ volleyball players of the week

Natalie Brojek, Attleboro — The senior defensive specialist tallied 9 kills and 33 assists in a sweep over the Stoughton Black Knights on Wednesday and played a pivotal role in improving their record to 4-0.
Erynn Jasparro, Dartmouth — The senior right side hitter was instrumental in the No. 8 Indians’ game against Brockton on Wednesday, stepping in on the outside for a sick teammate and assisting the team to the 3-0 sweep.
Lindsay Jones, Barnstable — Jones is a senior captain and middle hitter for the Redhawks who led the team in offense last season and has been a key part of their first three games.
Advertisement
Sophia Furxhi, Woburn — Playing on the outside, Furxhi made the difference for the Tanners in their Middlesex match against Stoneham on Monday night notching 10 kills and 6 aces in the 3-0 sweep.