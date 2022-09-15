With 9 kills and 33 assists in a sweep of Stoughton, Attleboro’s Natalie Brojek headlines EMass girls’ volleyball players of the week

Natalie Brojek, Attleboro — The senior defensive specialist tallied 9 kills and 33 assists in a sweep over the Stoughton Black Knights on Wednesday and played a pivotal role in improving their record to 4-0.

Erynn Jasparro, Dartmouth — The senior right side hitter was instrumental in the No. 8 Indians’ game against Brockton on Wednesday, stepping in on the outside for a sick teammate and assisting the team to the 3-0 sweep.