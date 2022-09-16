Planning to watch Queen Elizabeth’s funeral on Monday? Set your alarm.

Just how hard-core are you? The funeral for Queen Elizabeth II will be held Monday at Westminster Abbey, and it will air in the United States at an early hour. The service begins at 11 a.m. in London, or 6 a.m. our time.

Some networks and channels, including PBS, CNN, and BBC America, are going to start their coverage at 4 a.m. Other networks, including ABC, NBC, CBS, and Fox, will join in a little later, at 5 and 5:30 a.m.

Fifteen minutes before the service, the queen’s coffin — topped with the orb and scepter — will be moved by the Royal Navy from the House of Parliament to Westminster Abbey. The procession will be led by King Charles, his children, and his siblings along streets lined by thousands of citizens.