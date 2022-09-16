Planning to watch Queen Elizabeth’s funeral on Monday? Set your alarm.

Just how hard-core are you? The funeral for Queen Elizabeth II will be held Monday at Westminster Abbey, and it will air in the United States at an early hour. The service begins at 11 a.m. in London, or 6 a.m. our time.
Some networks and channels, including PBS, CNN, and BBC America, are going to start their coverage at 4 a.m. Other networks, including ABC, NBC, CBS, and Fox, will join in a little later, at 5 and 5:30 a.m.
Fifteen minutes before the service, the queen’s coffin — topped with the orb and scepter — will be moved by the Royal Navy from the House of Parliament to Westminster Abbey. The procession will be led by King Charles, his children, and his siblings along streets lined by thousands of citizens.
There will be some 2,000 guests in the abbey — including President Biden — for the service, which is expected to last about an hour. It will be the first state funeral in the United Kingdom since the one held for former prime minister Winston Churchill in 1965.
After the funeral, the coffin will be taken to Wellington Arch to be put in the Royal Hearse. Another procession! The hearse will then drive to St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle (where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were married), and a private interment service, including members of the royal family, will follow.
The queen’s final resting place will be alongside her mother, father, sister, and husband.
According to some experts, the funeral could become the world’s most watched broadcast of all time. Some 4 billion viewers are expected to watch the Second Elizabethan Age come to a close.
