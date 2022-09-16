Intellia posts promising early results from two CRISPR gene editing studies

“We know increasingly well how this thing is going to behave,” said chief executive John Leonard.

Although it could be years before Intellia proves the effectiveness of the treatments in larger studies, the early results bode well for the Cambridge company and CRISPR technology at large — which promises to treat numerous diseases by making subtle, but permanent, alterations to DNA.

Intellia Therapeutics on Friday announced promising preliminary data from clinical studies of two treatments based on CRISPR gene editing. Just weeks after patients received infusions of the experimental therapies, they experienced a dramatic reduction in blood markers linked to their diseases.

Intellia’s first program, which it is developing with its partner Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, uses CRISPR to reduce a disease-causing protein that accumulates in the nerves or hearts of people with a rare condition called transthyretin amyloidosis.

Last year, the companies published results from the first clinical trial where CRISPR was infused directly into people. A small dose cut in half blood levels of the toxic protein in people with the nerve form of the disease. Earlier this year, the companies said that a larger dose reduced protein levels by about 90 percent.

On Friday, Intellia shared the first results testing the therapy in 12 patients with the heart form of the disease. The one-time treatment reduced the toxic protein by about 93 percent after four weeks. One patient had a reaction to the infusion that Leonard said was manageable. “By and large, the safety profile has been quite benign,” he added.

The firm now needs to test the therapy in larger studies, which may measure how the therapy prevents deaths, hospitalizations, and worsening of disease.

Another Cambridge-based firm, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, recently announced impressive results from an advanced study of its own treatment for the same condition. Alnlyam’s drug must be infused every three weeks.

“We really believe we’re going to have clinical outcomes that are just substantially different from what anybody else has achieved,” Leonard said.

Intellia also announced early results from the first six people treated with its second gene editing therapy: a treatment for the rare disease hereditary angioedema, or HAE, which is characterized by sudden and severe episodes of swelling called HAE attacks. The disfiguring attacks, which can occur several times a month, can be life-threatening if the swelling obstructs breathing.

A protein called kallikrein helps instigate those attacks, so Intellia is using CRISPR to break the gene that makes the protein. Eight weeks after three patients received the smallest dose of the therapy, their kallikrein blood levels dropped by 65 percent. Two of the three patients didn’t experience any attacks in the first 16 weeks after treatment, and the third patient’s attacks were reduced.

“These people live with a fear that a life-threatening event could take place out of the blue,” Leonard said. “What we’re showing here has the prospects to change a patient’s life.” Some of the patients in the study are already giving up the existing drugs they normally take to manage the condition, he added.

A higher dose of the therapy reduced kallikrein blood levels by 91 percent in three patients. The company is still collecting data on how well that dose reduces HAE attacks, and plans to present the results at a scientific conference in November. With no major safety issues in the trial so far, the firm is already planning a Phase 2 trial of the therapy for the first half of 2023.

Ryan Cross can be reached at ryan.cross@globe.com.