Blind date: ‘I started out nervous-uncomfortable, and ended out awkward-uncomfortable’

HIS INTERESTS: Animation, Disney, computers, and technology

WHEN HE IS HAPPIEST: Hanging out with friends, playing board games, and being goofy

MADDY D.: 25 / applications engineer

WHAT MAKES HER A CATCH: She’s funny and personable.

WHEN SHE IS HAPPIEST: Hanging out with friends

7 P.M. AMELIA’S TRATTORIA, CAMBRIDGE

BLANK PAGE

John Cupid seemed like a fun way to meet a new person.

Maddy I’m so deeply tired of dating apps.

John I tend to be shy, so I was dreading that I would be too quiet. I arrived first and a couple of minutes later the waiter brought over my date. I noticed her blue dress and blond hair.

Maddy He was wearing a pink button-up and had brown hair. I think he had a bit of a beard. He wasn’t unattractive, and that’s all I’m really looking for on a first date.

SKETCHING IT OUT

John The beginning was mostly surface level to get the conversation flowing. I was grateful for how conversational she was.

Maddy I think he was nervous? I did a lot of nervous blabbering (I feel pretty bad about that in retrospect), but he was kind of quiet. He didn’t elaborate much, and looked around a lot when there were awkward silences.

John We talked a lot about our favorite shows and interests. She is in the middle of rewatching “Scrubs.” She likes “Doctor Who.” She likes to bake. She likes to read sci-fi. She has a cat. She seemed pretty cool.

Maddy He was nice. I learned that he watches a lot of anime. We definitely didn’t have a conversation that flowed, but first dates are often awkward.

John We shared an appetizer. I chose the salmon for an entrée. The waiters were extremely nice and helpful.

Maddy We split the arancini (which was amazing), and I got the Bolognese (which was pretty good).

John I was dreading that there would be too much silence, but that wasn’t the case.

Maddy I would say that I started out nervous-uncomfortable, and ended out awkward-uncomfortable. The thing is, this didn’t really bother me. I’ve been on a lot of first dates, and they’re awkward about 75 percent of the time.

John She had a great fashion sense, but honestly my feelings were mostly platonic. I am a huge anime fan and was hoping to have a partner I can discuss these topics with deeply. She didn’t seem quite as interested in anime as I was.

Maddy While it felt like we were there forever, the date was barely over an hour long.

TURN THE PAGE

John The date ended with a conversation about next steps. While I found her to be a lovely girl, I did not feel a spark. I did not want to be dishonest, so I shared this with my date.

Maddy When asked if he wanted to exchange numbers, he looked really uncomfortable. He started to give a “it’s not you, it’s me” speech, so I cut him off and told him that it’s OK to not want a second date and that I wasn’t offended. That part was a lie. I was offended, but for a dumb reason: I way prefer that someone gives me their number and then texts me that they aren’t feeling it. Way less awkward.

John We said bye and waved.

Maddy It’s always hard to be rejected by someone you aren’t interested in. We told each other to get home safe, and split.

John I don’t think there will be. She felt like a friend.

Maddy No, he didn’t want to, and he was probably right. I’m not sure we were ever going to click.

POST-MORTEM

John / A

Maddy / C+



