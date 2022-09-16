Boston man facing civil rights charges after alleged slurs, assault at MBTA station

A man who allegedly hurled homophobic slurs and attacked a man on Labor Day on the Andrew Square MBTA platform was arraigned Friday in the South Boston Division of Boston Municipal Court, according to the Suffolk district attorney’s office.

Aiyoub Alsallak was charged with civil rights violation, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, a shod foot, and assault and battery in the attack that left a man with head injuries, prosecutors said in a statement.

Bail was set at $2,500. Alsallak was also ordered to stay away from Andrew Station. Alsallak’s bail was revoked on an open case in the court’s Central Division, according to the statement.