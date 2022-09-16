Boston man facing civil rights charges after alleged slurs, assault at MBTA station

A man who allegedly hurled homophobic slurs and attacked a man on Labor Day on the Andrew Square MBTA platform was arraigned Friday in the South Boston Division of Boston Municipal Court, according to the Suffolk district attorney’s office.
Aiyoub Alsallak was charged with civil rights violation, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, a shod foot, and assault and battery in the attack that left a man with head injuries, prosecutors said in a statement.
Bail was set at $2,500. Alsallak was also ordered to stay away from Andrew Station. Alsallak’s bail was revoked on an open case in the court’s Central Division, according to the statement.
The alleged attack occurred around 8:50 p.m. on Sept. 5 when “the victim and a friend were verbally accosted by Alsallak and another man,” on the platform, the statement said
One of them allegedly pushed the victim and punched him in the face, causing the man to fall and strike his head on the platform, the statement said.
Alsallak also allegedly kicked the victim during the attack. Police also said there was a laceration on the victim’s lip and he suffered a “significant contusion” on the back of his head, the statement said.
Police were able to identify Alsallak as the person who punched and kicked the victim by surveillance video, the statement said. He is due back in court on Oct. 27
