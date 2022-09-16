Cardinal O’Malley calls for immigration reform, offers help to displaced migrants

“Our common humanity is the lens through which our response to immigrants and refugees must be judged,” the Roman Catholic archbishop of Boston said in a statement. “Pope Francis has made the plight of immigrants and refugees a constant theme of his pontificate. The Holy Father’s witness, in word and deed, has been based on understanding immigrants and refugees as pilgrims forced by socio-economic conditions, human rights abuses, and the climate crisis to leave their homes in search of safety, security and stability for themselves and their families.”

Cardinal Sean O’Malley called Friday for immigration policy reform and said Catholic Charities of Boston is ready to help after nearly 50 migrants from Venezuela were flown by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to Martha’s Vineyard without notice two days earlier.

On Friday, the Venezuelan immigrants traveled from Martha’s Vineyard to Joint Base Cape Cod in Bourne, which Governor Charlie Baker’s office said was being offered as temporary shelter for them.

O’Malley thanked Baker for providing housing for the migrants. The cardinal said immigration policy is a longstanding moral, political, and legal issue that the state and the nation have delayed too long in resolving.

“This week the humanity and vulnerability which immigrants and refugees share has come home to us in Massachusetts,” he said. “The Venezuelan refugees have come from a situation of enormous oppression and suffering in their own country.”

In response, he said, the “citizens of Martha’s Vineyard have shown us all how common humanity motivates generosity and effective kindness. I commend young and old for their example and effective response.”

O’Malley said Catholic Charities of Boston had notified him that the organization is ready to work with government officials in helping immigrants who come to Massachusetts.

“Not only Venezuelans, but Haitians and other Latin Americans are caught up in the crushing emergency of the U.S. southern border,” he said. “When non-profit agencies can partner with civil authorities, people at risk will find welcome, support and space to organize their lives.”

O’Malley has a long history of ministering to immigrants and advocating for reforms.

In 2017, in response to executive orders from then-president Donald Trump that clamped down on refugee resettlement and immigration, O’Malley sent a letter to parishes stressing the church’s support for immigrants and refugees and calling on Catholics to heed Pope Francis’s warnings against “the globalization of indifference.”

In 2014, O’Malley led a delegation of nine American bishops to Nogales, Ariz., on the US/Mexico border, where the cardinal told the Globe that defending immigrant rights is “another pro-life issue,” indicating that it is a vital concern involving the church’s teaching on the sacredness of human life.

Immigrant rights have become a major policy area for the US Conference of Catholic Bishops, where O’Malley continues to be a leading voice on the issue.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.