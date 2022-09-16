COVID-19 still exacting an ‘unacceptably high toll on our society,’ White House coronavirus coordinator says at Globe Summit

“Three hundred and fifty Americans are still dying every single day of COVID. Annualized that’s over 100,000 a year,” Jha said at the second annual Globe Summit. The three-day virtual conference has explored the theme of “The Next Boston,” featuring industry leaders, educators, politicians, and others discussing Boston’s place in a post-pandemic world.

But while the United States has made “great progress” in turning a corner on the pandemic, Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, cautioned that it is too soon to declare victory against the relentless disease.

Children are back in school. Restaurants are bustling. People have largely returned to the office. And new COVID-19 booster shots are widely available.

“I think all of us would agree that is an unacceptably high toll on our society,” Jha said.

The World Health Organization on Wednesday said that the number of coronavirus deaths worldwide last week — around 11,000 deaths — was the lowest reported in the pandemic since March 2020 and suggested that the end may finally be in sight.

With so many schools lifting mask requirements, and people back attending conferences, how safe is it now to resume a pre-pandemic life? The Boston Globe’s Medicine and Biotech editor, Anna Kuchment, posed that question to Jha.

Jha said the United States is at a point where most people who are up to date on COVID vaccinations can go about their lives “much more comfortably” than earlier in the pandemic, and that there are treatments, such as Evusheld, to help protect people with weakened immune systems.

“We have managed to blunt the worst of the virus. We have managed to defend the virus as long as people actually avail themselves of these things,” he said.

But Jha said people still need to be mindful of situations, such as crowded indoor spaces. in which the risk of infection remains high, and he said there are still things he does differently than before the pandemic. While his children do not mask in school, he said he still masks when he is in a crowded indoor space. And when he is dining out, whenever possible he will choose to sit outside.

While battling COVID, the country has been spared the past two years from a bad flu season. But Jha echoed what many infectious disease experts are warning; with so many COVID precautions lifted, a substantial number of flu infections and deaths are expected to return.

“If we have a significant flu season, that will alone challenge our healthcare system, and then each of the last two winters we have seen COVID rise in significant ways,” he said.

He encouraged people to get vaccinated and boosted, saying the shots will help blunt the impact on the health care system. And he repeated the message President Biden issued this month to vaccine-weary Americans: to think about the new COVID booster shot as an annual one, similar to the yearly flu shot.

Jha said elderly people, such as his parents who are in their 80s, may need another shot in the spring.

“High risk people may be more than once a year,” he said. “We’ll see what the data shows, but I think for a vast majority of people, this is now an annual shot and that’s how people should be thinking about it.”

As for the White House thinking on so-called long COVID, Jha said the Biden administration is committed to better understanding the mystifying and debilitating constellation of symptoms that can linger for months and sometimes years after a COVID infection, and can afflict an estimated one out of every five people who have been infected. The government is funding a large initiative, called RECOVER, that is enrolling long Covid patients to gain insights into the phenomenon.

He said the country still needs to make significant investments to improve indoor air quality ventilation and filtration because it will reduce the risk of catching COVID as well as the flu and other respiratory illnesses.

“We’ve just got to make sure that given that most people spend most of their time indoors, that we make indoor air safer,” Jha said. “We can, we have the technology. That’s another part of that long term strategy for getting out of this pandemic.”

Kay Lazar can be reached at kay.lazar@globe.com Follow her on Twitter @GlobeKayLazar.