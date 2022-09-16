fb-pixel Skip to main content

Elderly woman dies after being struck by box truck in Rockport

By Adam Sennott Globe Correspondent,Updated September 16, 2022, 1 hour ago

An elderly woman died after she was struck by a small box truck in Rockport Friday afternoon, police said.

She was struck on Railroad Avenue at 2:57 p.m., Rockport police said in a statement.

Police received two 911 calls and found the truck driver and two others attending to the woman when they arrived, the statement said.

The woman’s identity was not immediately released.

She was taken by the fire department to Evans Field, where she was going to be taken by helicopter to a Boston hospital, police said. Instead, she was taken by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester,where she was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the truck stayed at the scene and cooperated with police, the statement said.

The crash is under investigation by the Rockport police, the Essex district attorney’s office and State Police.

No further information was released.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.

