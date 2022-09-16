Foulkes endorses McKee in R.I. governor’s race, three days after primary

But McKee and Foulkes got together in Providence on Thursday, and on Friday she issued a statement endorsing him in the Nov. 8 general election.

Election night ended in acrimony between the two camps after the Foulkes campaign tried to call McKee to concede, and McKee, who was on live TV making a victory speech, told an aide, “Hang up on them.”

PROVIDENCE — Former CVS executive Helena Buonanno Foulkes endorsed Governor Daniel J. McKee for a full term on Friday, three days after losing the Democratic gubernatorial primary to him.

“I will always support Democratic candidates on the ballot in a general election,” she said. “But before I officially endorsed Governor McKee, I needed him to commit to me personally that his FY24 budget will end the abortion ban that impacts one-third of women in this state. He reiterated his support for a woman’s right to choose and made that commitment to me personally yesterday, and I now endorse him for governor.”

Foulkes and McKee have said they support the Equality in Abortion Coverage Act, which would provide for abortion coverage in the health insurance of Medicaid recipients and state employees. McKee has been criticized for not including the measure in his state budget proposal, and the General Assembly session ended in June, one day before the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

In her statement, Foulkes also took a swipe at Republican gubernatorial candidate Ashley Kalus, a healthcare executive who won a gubernatorial primary of her own on Tuesday.

“We cannot allow an anti-choice, Ron DeSantis-loving Republican who just moved here from Illinois to become Rhode Island’s next governor,” Foulkes said.

During a candidate forum in May, Kalus named Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as the current or former elected leader she admires most. But on Friday she was critical of DeSantis for sending nearly 50 migrants from Venezuela to Martha’s Vineyard. “People, especially women and children, should never be used for political stunts as they were this week,” Kalus said. “It’s unacceptable.”

On Friday, McKee tweeted a response to Foulkes, saying, “I’m grateful to have your support, and glad we are aligned on our commitment to protect women’s rights. Looking forward to working with you and @NellieGorbea to defeat @AshleyKalus in November.”

Updated state Board of Elections results show McKee won Tuesday’s primary with 32.8 percent of the vote, topping Foulkes at 29.9 percent, Nellie M. Gorbea at 26.2 percent, Matt Brown at 8 percent, and Dr. Luis Daniel Muñoz at 3.1 percent.

