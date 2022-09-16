Lost in the Pearl Harbor attack, a sailor is finally coming home to the salute he has earned

But now, finally after all these years, Roman W. Sadlowski is approaching his final resting place – a hallowed place at Arlington National Cemetery where his remains will be interred amid solemn ceremony next to other heroes who lost their lives in service to their country.

He was the young man who sailed off to a faraway blue Pacific paradise only to perish amid the fire and the oil — the ashes and the horror — of the Pearl Harbor attack in December 1941 in which more than 2,400 Americans were killed.

ROCKLAND – He had long since slipped into treasured and mournful family lore – and onto the pages of history.

“He went into the service early because he chose to,” said Joseph S. Makarski Jr. of Rockland, Mr. Sadlowski’s 81-year-old nephew.

“He wasn’t supposed to be on board the ship that Sunday morning," he said of his uncle and of the supreme sacrifice he made for his nation. “It wasn’t his time. But he was volunteering for a friend. So, he switched places. That’s what happens in life sometimes."

And sometimes what happens in death — beyond heart-breaking grief and knee-buckling sorrow – are the open wounds and the unanswered questions that linger hauntingly across the decades.

Roman W. Sadlowski. Navy Office of Community Outreach

There were few details about his death and his whereabouts after the USS Oklahoma was struck by multiple Japanese torpedoes and quickly capsized that fateful Sunday morning.

Instead, the family received a telegram from a Navy official.

“After exhaustive search it has been found impossible to locate your son," Rear Admiral Randall Jacobs, chief of the Bureau of Navigation, wrote. “He has therefore been officially declared to have lost his life in the service of his country as of Dec. 7. The department wishes to express you its sincerest sympathy."

There was a memorial parade in his honor. There were written and heartfelt tributes.

But, always, there were questions.

“My grandmother had a picture of him on the chest in the dining room," Makarski said. “But did I know him? No. My mother spoke highly of him. My father liked him. That’s all I can basically tell you."

Roman Sadlowski was born in Greenfield before the family moved to Pittsfield. He later went to work for General Electric, work that allowed him to quickly adapt in the service to his duties as an electrician’s mate third class.

After the Pearl Harbor attack, after President Franklin D. Roosevelt declared Dec. 7, 1941, “a date which will live in infamy," the Navy spent three years recovering the remains of the deceased crew of the Oklahoma.

At first, only 35 servicemen were identified – the rest buried in 46 plots at the National Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu. A military board deemed those who could not be identified as non-recoverable.

“My aunt had written to the Navy back in 1941," Makarski recalled. “Did they know where he was? What happened? He was listed as missing in action at first. Later on, he may have been listed as killed in action. But they didn’t know. They didn’t have all the components."

But through painstaking, decades-long detective work, the identification work went on. After the military received permission in 2015 to disinter them, 13,000 bones were analyzed. Results were catalogued.

The work was slowed by lost or misplaced records and by the difficulty of the work to be done in watery graves. But the work went on nonetheless.

“To me, it was amazing because of the amount of technology that went into this," Makarski said. “So, we did a swab of the cheek and sent it in. This is mitochondrial DNA that they’re using."

Five years went by.

“I don’t think most people are aware of the extent to which the military went with this stuff to determine the identity of all these people," Makarski told me. “This is a new technique that allowed them to do this stuff."

But, in the end, it worked. An identification was made. The family was alerted.

“Now, he’s no longer identified as mission in action," Nina Makarski, Joe Makarski’s wife, said. “Because now he’s been identified."

Identified through the remains of his right femur, a tooth, his left fibula, and portion of his left hip.

“I was excited that they were attempting the identification, but I didn’t know if we would ever get there," Joe Makarski said.

And now, through painstaking forensic detective work, they have.

To identify Roman W. Sadlowski’s remains, scientists used anthropological analysis as well as material evidence. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

“One of the things that impressed us was when they sent the results of the DNA they had lifted from Joe and all of his sisters to see the similarities between the brother and the sister and how they used this to identify their uncle," Nina Makarski said. “I thought that was kind of unbelievable."

Across all the decades, through all this precise, painstaking forensic work, the science had paid off.

And now Roman W. Sadlowski’s family is preparing for a final blessing, a final tribute, a last goodbye for the young man from Pittsfield who marched off to war and never came home.

At his funeral on Monday, there will be tributes and tears, solemn salutes and the mournful sound of a bugler playing Taps.

His family, including cousins and his sister Maryann Rammage of Texas, is preparing for a trip to Washington and for the burial at Arlington National Cemetery. A cemetery marker will note Roman Sadlowski’s service aboard the USS Oklahoma.

“It won’t be a long time – maybe 30 minutes," Joseph Makarski said. “We forgot that they’ve got a lot of folks in this country and they may do 11 or 12 funerals a day until they run out of space.

“But we’ll never forget it. And that’s why we’re excited about being there. A lot of people at 81 can’t necessarily get on a plane and go down."

But he knows about proper respect and he knows how profound this final farewell will be.

It’s what happens in history, too.

A copy of a photograph of Roman W. Sadlowski who was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma at Pearl Harbor when it was attacked by Japanese in its historic air assault that ignited World War II. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Thomas Farragher is a Globe columnist. He can reached at thomas.farragher@globe.com.