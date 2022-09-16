Migrants offered temporary shelter at Joint Base Cape Cod, Baker administration announces

The state will offer the migrants transportation to a temporary shelter on the base, which is located in Bourne. The move will be voluntary, the administration said in a statement. Governor Charlie Baker is prepared to mobilize up to 125 members of the Massachusetts National Guard as part of the relief effort.

EDGARTOWN — The roughly 50 Venezuelan migrants flown unannounced to Martha’s Vineyard Wednesday in what critics derided as a cruel political stunt by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are now being offered temporary shelter at Joint Base Cape Cod, the Baker administration announced Friday.

The Baker administration said individuals and families will be housed in dormitory-style spaces on the base, which is designated as an emergency shelter in Barnstable County, with separate spaces accommodating solo travelers and families. Families will not be separated.

Advertisement

“We are grateful to the providers, volunteers and local officials that stepped up on Martha’s Vineyard over the past few days to provide immediate services to these individuals,” Baker said in the statement. “Our administration has been working across state government to develop a plan to ensure these individuals will have access to the services they need going forward, and Joint Base Cape Cod is well equipped to serve these needs.”

Per the statement, the base will provide a safe, temporary accommodation as well as dedicated space for accessing legal services and other essentials like basic healthcare. The base, officials said, has historically housed and cared for displaced individuals, including Louisiana residents affected by Hurricane Katrina. It was also an alternative care medical site for Massachusetts residents during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the statement.

“The Baker-Polito Administration has been in close contact with providers and local officials on the ground in Martha’s Vineyard throughout this process,” said Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito in the statement. “We will continue to work with officials at all levels of government to make sure everyone has access to the appropriate resources, including shelter.”

Advertisement

Earlier Friday morning at Among the Flowers waterside cafe in Edgartown, Patrick and Polly Toomey were hard at work preparing breakfast for the mirgants.

“All I knew was Pat, you’re making breakfast,” Patrick Toomey said. “It’s nice to do things for the community. That’s the thing about Martha’s Vineyard, is if somebody is sick or somebody is hurting, even if you don’t know the person, the Vineyard jumps in.”

The migrants arrived on two planes DeSantis said were part of his state’s $12 million “relocation program” to take undocumented migrants to destinations such as Massachusetts, New York, and California.

The Toomeys — longtime Edgartown residents who have run the restaurant for over two decades — first sprang into action Thursday morning after Polly Toomey walked by the St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, which was doubling as a shelter. She gave her number to Lisa Belcastro, shelter coordinator for Winter Homes, in case she needed any help.

“We are glad we are able to do it right now,” Polly Toomey said. “It’s kind of the off-season. We are fortunate to be able to have the opportunity on Martha’s Vineyard to help some people.”

“They won’t be hungry today,” Patrick Toomey added.

State Senator Julian Cyr, a Democrat who represents the island, said Friday that the warm welcome offered to the migrants shows his constituents are caring.

Advertisement

From left to right, Patrick Toomey, Ryan Silk and Polly Toomey carried trays of food to St. Andrew’s Parish House that will be served to Venezuelan migrants. Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe

“These past two days the people of Martha’s Vineyard have made it crystal clear that we are a community that supports immigrants,” Cyr tweeted.

Terrence Reidy, the state’s secretary of public safety and security, on Friday commended all who’ve offered aid to the migrants since their arrival in Massachusetts Wednesday.

“While Wednesday’s arrival on Martha’s Vineyard was unexpected, the extraordinary response was not” Reidy said in the statement. “The work of so many state and local partners exemplify the best values of our Commonwealth, providing safe shelter, food and care for individuals that had been through a long harrowing journey.”

The statement from Baker’s office said MEMA is working with other state agencies and non-profits to ensure the migrants have access to a broad range of services, including legal, health care, food and other needs.

As it does in any comparable emergency situation, state officials will deploy a “wraparound” service approach including shelter, clothing and hygiene kits, nutrition, needs assessment, and access to health care, mental health, and crisis counseling, the statement said. All services will be available in the recipient’s native language through interpreters, officials said.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This story will be updated.

Samantha J. Gross can be reached at samantha.gross@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @samanthajgross. Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.