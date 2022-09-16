More cool weather before another warm-up

Overnight will be comfortably cool again a great night for sleeping with the windows open. High pressure remains in control for Saturday along with temperatures in the 70s and low humidity.

The move into true fall-like weather is like riding a roller coaster: You eventually get to the bottom but there’s some hills to climb along the way. Temperatures today will make it into the 70s and there’s no chance of any rain with nearly a cloudless sky. You’ll have to go to Northern New England if you want to see clouds.

The temperature in Norwood Friday morning was a chilly 40 degrees — a sign of things to come. But before we see even cooler weather things are going to heat back up again.

Change comes on Sunday as temperatures quickly rise on a southerly flow of air. It looks to me like many of us will reach the 80s and along with some humidity it’s definitely going to feel more like mid-summer than mid September. From this point forward the average number of days that reach 80 for the rest of the year is about three so it’s not totally unusual to see this kind of warmth.

Temperatures will reach the 80s on Sunday along with partial sunshine. WeatherBell

A frontal boundary will be draped across New England Monday into Tuesday. This will bring an increase in clouds and a chance for some showers.

Temperatures will be much cooler to the north. The exact placement is still yet to be determined but will have a big effect on what temperatures you end up experiencing early next week.

Monday will be cool across northern New England but quite warm South especially over Connecticut and interior Massachusetts. WeatherBell

I think the best chances for rain come later Monday into midday Tuesday. The map below shows how much precipitation is forecast. Remember these are model forecasts. They give you an idea of where there will be precipitation and it will be scattered.

Some rainfall is likely later Monday into Tuesday. WeatherBell

During this time, dew points will be high enough that it will feel a touch muggy but nothing oppressive to the tune of what we saw a month ago.

Later next week, a more significant cold front is likely to bring even cooler temperatures and dry air. You can see on the loop below the dew points falling into the 30s to end the work week as our roller coaster takes another dip.

Dew points fall into the thirties late next week for another touch of fall. Tropical Tidbits



