Serious flooding in Chinatown near Tufts Medical Center after water main break

“BWSC crews working to shut main down, determine issue,” the commission posted on Twitter.

A 12-inch main, originally installed in 1904 and relined in 2000, burst sometime early Friday near the intersection of Washington and Kneeland streets, the Boston Water and Sewer Commission said.

A major water main break flooded parts of Chinatown Friday, closing a key intersection near Tufts Medical Center during the morning rush hour, officials said.

In an alert shortly before 8 a.m., Tufts Medical Center urged employees and patients to plan for an extended travel time but said there was no impact on its operations.

“Please leave extra time to get to Tufts Medical Center due to traffic disruptions from this water main break on Washington Street,’' the hospital posted on Twitter.

The break happened soon after the commission launched an emergency effort to identify leaks in the area around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

“BWSC will begin emergency leak detection work beginning at 4:30 this evening on our water system downtown on Washington at LaGrange Street and Washington at West Street. Boston Police details have been requested to help facilitate traffic,” the commission tweeted on Thursday.

The commission did not respond to requests for more information on the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

