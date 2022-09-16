SJC: Not all people on probation for violent crimes need GPS monitoring

“This case requires us to determine whether GPS monitoring as a condition of probation is constitutional as applied to the defendant, a first-time offender convicted of rape,’' Justice Frank M. Gaziano wrote in the decision. “We conclude that the Commonwealth has not established how the imposition of GPS monitoring in this case would further” its public safety interests in this specific case.

The Supreme Judicial Court ruled that a Level 2 sex offender ordered to wear a GPS bracelet for three years while on probation should not have his right to privacy eroded under a state law required a state law mandating he wear a tracking device.

People on probation for violent crimes may not have to wear GPS tracking devices for extended periods after the state’s highest court on Friday reinforced its view that the privacy rights of offenders can take precedence over a state law mandating the use of electronic monitoring.

The ruling involved Timothy M. Roderick who was convicted of raping a woman he knew while she was passed out, the court said. Roderick claimed they had consensual relations, but a Plymouth Superior Court jury convicted him of two counts of rape.

Roderick was sentenced to four years in prison. After his release, he was required to wear a monitoring bracelet during three years of probation, the SJC said. Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz’s office sought an “exclusion zone” around the victim’s residence to alert authorities if he went there and argued that the device would deter him from reoffending and help police investigate any crimes he might commit.

Roderick’s lawyer countered that the monitoring device constituted excessive punishment since the Sex Offender Registry Board had classified him as a Level 2 offender, meaning law enforcement can access his photo, address and work locations online.

The SJC responded to these arguments by drawing on its reasoning from two previous cases, known to lawyers as the Feliz rulings, that focused on crimes that did not involve interpersonal violence.

In those rulings, the court held that GPS monitoring is the legal equivalent of police asking to search a person under the state constitution and the Fourth Amendment. As such, it can only be done under limited circumstances when prosecutors show that an individual’s behavior is a risk to public safety.

“GPS monitoring works a significant intrusion on a probationer’s existing, albeit diminished, expectation of privacy,’’ Gaziano wrote in Friday’s ruling. “The extent of the government’s interest in imposing GPS monitoring turns on the extent to which the search advances a legitimate government interest.”

The SJC said it was applying that reasoning to Roderick’s case, meaning the privacy protection extends to other people convicted of a violent crime who may now have the opportunity to convince a sentence judge to waive GPS monitoring.

“What this case says, essentially, if someone was convicted of a serious offense, that doesn’t preclude them from showing that GPS is unreasonable,’’ said Edward Crane, Roderick’s appellate attorney whose office is in Dorchester. “There’s a lot of probationers in this same situation who, when they were sentenced, GPS was made a mandatory part of their probation. And they are going to want to challenge it.”

In Roderick’s case, the SJC said that prosecutors did not know where his victim lived when they requested an exclusion zone and the judge was wrong to order GPS monitoring without that information.

The SJC acknowledged as a Level 2 sex offender, identifying information about Roderick is available - but the right to privacy must be considered independently. “An individual may lose his or her expectation of privacy in some information, yet retain an expectation of privacy in separate, materially distinct information,” Gaziano wrote.

The court ruled that Roderick does not have to wear the GPS device for the remainder of his probationary term of about two years. “The imposition of GPS monitoring on the defendant as a condition of probation would constitute an unreasonable search,” the court held.

Crane said his client was “ecstatic” and hoped he would have the device removed by next week at the latest. Crane said Roderick has complied with his probation conditions since his release from prison.

Cruz’s office could not be reached for comment Friday.

Crane praised the court for taking a stand against mandatory sentences and for backing a process that requires judges to evaluate the individual in front of them.

“Just throwing people into one big category and then saying ‘you all have to wear GPS monitoring bracelets,’ it’s a sort of foolish way to dole out punishment, frankly,’’ Crane said.





