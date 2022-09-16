Suffolk DA appoints special prosecutor in controversial Transit Police case

Cunha did not immediately respond to a request for comment late Friday afternoon. A Transit Police spokesman declined to comment.

Glenn Cunha was appointed to lead the investigation Thursday, according to James Borghesani, a spokesman for Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden, who referred further questions to Cunha.

The Suffolk district attorney’s office, under pressure from MBTA Transit Police leaders who have alleged a coverup, has appointed a former state inspector general as a special prosecutor in a case involving an April 2021 altercation between an off-duty transit officer and a motorist, officials said Friday.

Cunha, a former Suffolk assistant district attorney, recently stepped down as inspector general after serving two five-year terms, from 2012 to 2022. He is now an adjunct professor at Boston College Law School, according to the school’s website.

Transit Police leadership had called for the appointment of a special prosecutor last month, after Hayden took the unusual step of publicly announcing a grand jury investigation into the traffic dispute, in which an off-duty transit officer allegedly pointed his gun at a Hispanic Black man, then summoned other officers to pull the man over so he could issue him a citation.

Later, in a since-deleted Twitter post Sept. 7 from the MBTA Transit Police account, someone wrote, “Hayden is totally inept and lacks the integrity to serve as DA.” The tweet, which was preserved in a screenshot provided to the Globe, then referenced the Transit Police case and said, “Hayden tried to dump the matter & got caught.”

Hayden announced the grand jury investigation Aug. 10, following a Globe report on the incident that raised questions about whether his office tried to quash the case. In that article, the Globe reported that Hayden’s top deputy, Kevin Mullen, told an attorney for one of the accused officers that he had “no appetite to prosecute this case.”

The attorney, Robert Griffin, recounted the conversation in a sworn affidavit filed in Boston Municipal Court.

Hayden’s office initially told the Globe that Griffin’s affidavit was “not true,” an accusation that, if proven, could get Griffin disbarred. Griffin stood by his filing and provided text messages to corroborate his account.

Another attorney, Anthony Riccio, who is representing the second officer in the case, also told the Globe that Mullen told him he did not expect the case to be prosecuted. The Hayden administration subsequently said Griffin misunderstood Mullen.

The victim in the case, 33-year-old Jason Leonor of Boston, declined to comment Friday.

Leonor alleged Jacob Green, a white, off-duty Transit Police officer, pointed his gun at him during a traffic dispute. Green summoned other officers to pull Leonor over, then wrote him a ticket for a marked lanes violation. The incident was captured on a 911 call, which was reviewed by the Globe.

Green filed two police reports claiming he never pointed his gun, then called a friend on the force, who backed up his story in what Transit Police officials called an effort to mislead investigators. Transit officials brought the case to then-Suffolk district attorney Rachael Rollins, who launched an investigation.

But when Hayden succeeded Rollins after she became US attorney for Massachusetts, prosecutors moved to drop the case, according to transit officials and Green’s attorney. Hayden denied that allegation.

Transit Police officials long had been pushing the district attorney’s office to file charges against Green and the second officer, Kevin Davis. Davis was fired, and Green resigned effective Sept. 2, officials said.

Davis’s attorney declined to comment on the case Friday. Green’s attorney did not immediately respond to an inquiry.

